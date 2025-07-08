Britain’s biggest defence gap? Brainpower, not bombs - UK’s skills shortage puts security at risk

By Phil Siveter

The latest Strategic Defence Review (SDR) has rightly made headlines for its ambitious content.

Without question it sets out a compelling vision of a future UK defence capability powered by AI, quantum computing, robotics, and other advanced technologies.

But while the hardware and platforms often steal the limelight, the true gap we face isn’t in hardware, but skills.

The real battleground for national security is talent. If we want to defend the UK in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape, we must start with STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

These are the disciplines that underpin the SDR’s ambitions – and right now, the UK simply doesn’t have enough people with the right skills in the right places to realise them.

The message is clear, tomorrow’s challenges can’t be tackled by yesterday’s skills. The technologies that now shape our national security – cyber defence, quantum technologies, autonomous systems – require a different calibre and quantity of expertise.

And not just from elite researchers and engineers, but from every part of the workforce that will need to understand, deploy and govern them.

It’s worth pausing to consider the scale of change. We are living through a period of immense technological transformation.

Defence and civil infrastructure are being redefined by digital capability: software-defined systems, interconnected sensors, AI-driven decision-making and cyber-physical environments.

Whether it’s securing communications for deployed forces or managing the risks posed by drones and deepfakes, the common denominator is a deeper reliance on technology, and the skills to use it.

This makes investment in home-grown STEM talent less of an economic imperative but a sovereign necessity. In an era where security of supply chains and domestic capability is more vital than ever, we cannot afford to rely on others to provide the skills we lack.

Nor can we simply outsource innovation. Sovereign capability starts with sovereign talent.

The UK has many of the building blocks in place. Our universities produce world-class researchers. Our tech sector is vibrant. But we lack critical mass. This matters.

While a country’s GDP or defence budget are obvious indicators of geopolitical power, in the 21st century, so too is its ability to understand and exploit breakthrough technologies.

Not just inventing them – but adopting them, regulating them, and embedding them across society. Nations that can do this will shape the future. Those that can’t, will find themselves shaped by others.

So how do we close the STEM skills gap?

Part of the solution lies in long-term education reform—but that’s only part of the story. We must also rethink how we approach skills development.

That means creating pathways for people of all backgrounds to build technical expertise, whether through apprenticeships, vocational training, or mid-career transitions.

It also means improving scientific literacy across all sectors – not just in tech and defence. And, crucially, it requires businesses, educators, and government to work together to make STEM not just accessible, but aspirational.

Across the UK, this kind of collaboration is already happening. In places like Belfast, Crawley, Glasgow and Bristol, we’re seeing practical partnerships that combine industrial need with educational opportunity.

Programmes that bring school students into labs, apprenticeships that train tomorrow’s systems engineers, and outreach that inspires girls to see cybersecurity as a future they can shape.

These initiatives don’t often make the front pages – but they are no less vital to our national resilience.

At Thales, we see this firsthand. Each year, we recruit hundreds of apprentices and early-career candidates. We collaborate with universities on cutting-edge research.

We invest in outreach because we know the pipeline doesn’t begin at age 21 – it starts in primary school.

And we do it not for headlines, but because the success of our nation's defence depends on it.

The SDR charts an ambitious course. But bringing it to life requires more than strategy documents and procurement plans – it demands a sustained, coordinated effort to build the technical expertise of those who will execute the vision.

That means making STEM a national mission, as critical as any equipment programme or diplomatic initiative.

In the end, it's not just about preparing for today's threats. It's about equipping people to anticipate, understand, and counter the threats of tomorrow. Because in this new era of competition skills aren't just a strategic asset. They are our first and strongest line of defence.

Phil Siveter is the Chief Executive and Chairman of Thales UK

