Denying asylum to Afghan commandos who worked with British forces reveals deeper flaws in UK immigration policy

17 February 2025, 11:04

Denying Afghan veterans shows deeper issues with our asylum policies
Denying Afghan veterans shows deeper issues with our asylum policies. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Daniel Sohege

The denial of the ability to seek asylum for Afghans who served alongside UK forces represents a significant betrayal of those who we once pledged to protect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The reasoning behind the decision to block approximately 2,000 Afghans from seeking asylum is shrouded in rumours and allegations.

What is clear, however, is that the decisions were known throughout the Ministry of Defence, even while they denied that such a policy existed.

These decisions have undeniably cost the lives of Afghans, but they risk costing even more in the long-term. If the UK cannot be seen to uphold even the most basic promise of protection for those who serve alongside our soldiers then how will anyone trust, and work with, our military in the future.

This has significant ramifications for the long-term operational ability of UK armed forces.

On a deeper level, it shows how embedded the concept of denial over acceptance has become in relation to providing people with asylum in the UK.

Knowledge of these denials by the Ministry of Defence shows that the issue goes further than just the Home Office.

With already limited official routes for people to reach the UK to seek asylum, how does this government expect people not to have to rely on gangs and irregular routes?

If any one of these veterans tried to seek asylum in the UK via an irregular route, having been denied access to an official one, under Labour’s latest policy they would potentially never be allowed to gain citizenship.

People who fought with our forces were denied the ability to fully engage in all aspects of society.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that he is willing to put British forces in harm’s way in Ukraine, a decision which can be welcomed as the US seems to back away from support.

How can Ukrainian soldiers trust that they will be protected should the unimaginable happen and Ukraine falls? Are we to say that they will be denied asylum after fighting side by side with our forces?

These refusals seemingly go back further than the current government, but the current government is continuing the same rhetoric and policies which made people believe it was acceptable to deny asylum to those who so clearly needed it, and were promised it.

As the world becomes a more unstable place once more, the UK needs to stand in solidarity with those fleeing war and persecution. We must not abdicate our responsibility to provide protection.

Doing so doesn’t just put individual lives at risk, it undermines our own security and armed forces.

  • Daniel Sohege is the Director of Stand For All

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Denying Afghan veterans shows deeper issues with our asylum policies

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Think you’re ‘a bit OCD’? The truth is far more serious than a love of tidiness

Think you’re ‘a bit OCD’? The truth is far more serious than a love of tidiness

1 hour ago

Reform UK finally proposed a policy—and it’s an economic disaster

Reform UK finally proposed a policy - and it’s an economic disaster

2 hours ago

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

3 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exclusive
Trump is ‘shaking up our region’, says Israel's president.

Donald Trump is 'shaking up our region', says Israel's president as he 'reveals US leader's strategy' in Middle East

Wes Streeting says campaign to free Lucy Letby is 'not right'

'This isn't a political campaign, it's a legal process': Wes Streeting says campaign to free Lucy Letby is 'not right'

From Conclave to The Brutalist - the full 2025 BAFTA's winners list revealed

From Conclave to The Brutalist - the full 2025 BAFTA's winners list revealed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv 'not invited' to US-Russia peace negotiations

Princess of Wales 'put her foot down'

Kate 'put her foot down' and stopped George, Charlotte and Louis taking part in gory hunting tradition

High Street, South Norwood, London.

Investigation launched by police watchdog as man lost consciousness after being restrained by officers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Julie Buckley, 54, has not been seen since late January when she went missing from the village of Christchurch, Cambridgeshire.

Man charged with murder in 'no-body' case after woman goes missing in Cambridgeshire

Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' as Israeli President labels 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’

Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' says President, labelling 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’
A teacher who was knocked down by a group of kids playing playground game British Bulldog says she was left with a severe leg injury that left her out of work for months.

Summer camp teacher claiming £300k in damages after group of kids knock her down in famous playground game
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Russia as the war in Ukraine rages on.

US-Russia peace talks for Ukraine begin as Europe blocked out of Saudi Arabia meeting

Harry received a standing ovation at the closing ceremony.

Meghan's four-word response as Prince Harry receives standing ovation in emotional Invictus Games closing ceremony
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (far right) visits the Tapa NATO forward operating base in Estonia.

Starmer should send 'warships, combat brigade, and air squadrons' to Ukraine, says ex-armed forces minister
Millions of jobs at risk as UK firms mull biggest layoffs in close to a decade amid plunging business confidence

Millions of jobs at risk as UK firms mull 'biggest layoffs in a decade' amid plunging business confidence
West Streeting, left, has back Sir Keir Starmer after the Prime Minister said he was ready to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Peace in Ukraine 'vital for Britain's freedom', says Streeting as he backs PM's calls for troops on the ground
President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has arrived in the United Arab Emirates ahead of this week's expected peace talks aimed at ending his country's war with Russia.

Zelenskyy visits UAE as Starmer signals support for British troop deployment in Ukraine peacekeeping
Government urged to prioritise tax relief as small business confidence hits post-Covid low.

Government urged to prioritise tax relief as small business confidence hits post-Covid low