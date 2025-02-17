Denying asylum to Afghan commandos who worked with British forces reveals deeper flaws in UK immigration policy

Denying Afghan veterans shows deeper issues with our asylum policies. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Daniel Sohege

The denial of the ability to seek asylum for Afghans who served alongside UK forces represents a significant betrayal of those who we once pledged to protect.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The reasoning behind the decision to block approximately 2,000 Afghans from seeking asylum is shrouded in rumours and allegations.

What is clear, however, is that the decisions were known throughout the Ministry of Defence, even while they denied that such a policy existed.

These decisions have undeniably cost the lives of Afghans, but they risk costing even more in the long-term. If the UK cannot be seen to uphold even the most basic promise of protection for those who serve alongside our soldiers then how will anyone trust, and work with, our military in the future.

This has significant ramifications for the long-term operational ability of UK armed forces.

On a deeper level, it shows how embedded the concept of denial over acceptance has become in relation to providing people with asylum in the UK.

Knowledge of these denials by the Ministry of Defence shows that the issue goes further than just the Home Office.

With already limited official routes for people to reach the UK to seek asylum, how does this government expect people not to have to rely on gangs and irregular routes?

If any one of these veterans tried to seek asylum in the UK via an irregular route, having been denied access to an official one, under Labour’s latest policy they would potentially never be allowed to gain citizenship.

People who fought with our forces were denied the ability to fully engage in all aspects of society.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that he is willing to put British forces in harm’s way in Ukraine, a decision which can be welcomed as the US seems to back away from support.

How can Ukrainian soldiers trust that they will be protected should the unimaginable happen and Ukraine falls? Are we to say that they will be denied asylum after fighting side by side with our forces?

These refusals seemingly go back further than the current government, but the current government is continuing the same rhetoric and policies which made people believe it was acceptable to deny asylum to those who so clearly needed it, and were promised it.

As the world becomes a more unstable place once more, the UK needs to stand in solidarity with those fleeing war and persecution. We must not abdicate our responsibility to provide protection.

Doing so doesn’t just put individual lives at risk, it undermines our own security and armed forces.

Daniel Sohege is the Director of Stand For All

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Denying Afghan veterans shows deeper issues with our asylum policies