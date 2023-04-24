Diane Abbott’s views on race aren't worth the paper they're written on - she should just stop digging

Diane Abbott had the Labour whip suspended over the letter she wrote to the Observer. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

Diane Abbott has made it clear. Her views on race aren’t worth the paper they are written on.

In the Observer, she wrote a letter suggesting Jews, Irish, and Traveller people are not subject to racism ‘all their lives’.

She said that while white people ‘suffer prejudice’ they have not suffered the same racism as black people.

Her comments sparked a backlash, she apologised and withdrew the remarks, blaming it on being a ‘first draft’ - and then promptly had the whip suspended.

Her comments were disgraceful. What she was trying to achieve? Answers on a postcard please.

My statement pic.twitter.com/Wu2h4nNOvN — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) April 23, 2023

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer facing calls to fire Diane Abbott from Labour MP for 'hateful anti-Semitism'

Read more: ‘Blindingly obvious drivel’: Coronation fans criticise ‘absurd’ government guidance for attending the ceremony

I also struggle to believe her letter was a mistakenly sent ‘first draft’. Although if there is a politician incapable of sending an email…

As far as I can tell, she went as far as to compare the bullying received by white people with ginger hair to the stigmatisation of the entire Jewish race.

What she's really saying is: 'your experience isn't as bad as mine'.

I won’t get into what I’ve experienced in my life as a Jewish man - albeit non practising, because I don’t think that arguments about ‘which race has it worst’ do anything to serve any goal in stopping discrimination.

I notice today, two days after the 30th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence's murder, she's posted a Tweet in his memory. She writes: "Thirty years since the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence, and the Met police is no better now than it was then #racism."

Stop digging Diane.