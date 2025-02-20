Did dry January bump up inflation? The ONS seems to think so – the unintended side effect of expensive nights out

20 February 2025, 07:43

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

So, you’ve completed Dry January (well done!), but now you're looking at your bank account and wondering—did all that sobriety really help save money, or has it actually made things worse?

The latest inflation figures show a rise in January, and interestingly, non-alcoholic drinks were part of the reason.

But hold on—how could a nationwide attempt to cut back on alcohol actually end up costing us more?

Every year, millions of us ditch the booze for Dry January in a bid to save cash, lose weight, or just give our livers a break.

But this year, the rise in prices for non-alcoholic drinks might suggest that our health kick had a bit of an unintended side effect on the economy.

The demand for alcohol-free drinks surged, but unlike their alcoholic counterparts, these beverages aren’t necessarily any cheaper.

In fact, they can cost just as much, if not more, than the regular versions. So, while you might have saved on the alcohol itself, your pint of alcohol-free beer or mocktail is still costing you the same—or more.

You’d think opting for soft drinks or a non-alcoholic beer would be the thrifty choice, but here’s why that’s not the case:

  1. Higher Production Costs – Non-alcoholic drinks still undergo extensive production processes, often costing more to make than the standard versions (look at Guinness Zero for example, they make it as they normally do and then remove the alcohol).
  2. Smaller Market, Higher Prices – While the alcohol-free sector is booming, it still makes up a small part of the drinks industry. This lack of competition can mean higher prices (and less choice in 99% of pubs).
  3. Premium Branding – These drinks are marketed as premium options, so they come with premium prices. It’s not just about saving calories—it’s about treating yourself, and that can be expensive.

So, did Dry January bump up inflation? Possibly, but it’s only a small part of the story. The truth is, going out is expensive no matter what you’re drinking.

Even if you’re sticking to mocktails, sparkling water, or a non-alcoholic gin, you’re still facing rising prices in other areas: transport, food, and the general cost of the night out.

Venues are struggling with higher costs for rent, energy, and staffing, so those price hikes are passed on to customers. And, with fewer affordable alternatives in the alcohol-free market, your wallet is still feeling the sting.

While Dry January may have contributed to the rise in demand for alcohol-free drinks, the overall cost of a night out is being driven by inflation across the board.

From transport to food and everything in between, even a night without alcohol is becoming a pricey affair.

So, whether you’re drinking or not, it seems like a night out is more expensive than ever—and Dry January didn’t exactly help with that!

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

