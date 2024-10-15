'Difficult to say whether any place is truly safe': Disability charity manager in Lebanon describes life on the ground

15 October 2024, 08:49 | Updated: 15 October 2024, 10:21

'Difficult to say whether any place is truly safe': Disability charity manager in Lebanon describes life on the ground.
'Difficult to say whether any place is truly safe': Disability charity manager in Lebanon describes life on the ground. Picture: Supplied

By Zeina Salhani

Half of the 86 members of Humanity & Inclusions team in Lebanon have been forced to flee the recent violence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I am living with my three children, aged between 12 and 23, and now my mother, my sister and my brother who have been displaced by the bombings. For the time being, we are still staying in my home. We live in southern Beirut, just 15 minutes from the centre, at a slightly higher altitude so we can hear everything. It’s difficult to say whether any place is truly safe or not.

Sometimes, when they target the surrounding areas, the sound is overwhelming. Whenever I hear the explosions, I check the news to locate the exact spots and ensure we are still safe. I keep the windows open all day to prevent them from shattering due to pressure if the bombings are close. However, if the bombing is extremely intense, as happened recently during the night in Beirut, with heavy bombardment and a terrible smell, I close the windows and tape them up with sticky tape.

Displaced people are everywhere in Beirut. More than one million people have been displaced from southern Lebanon. Finding a new place to stay is a significant challenge for many people at the moment. We are all trying to support our families and friends but there are only a limited number of apartments available.

People are in need of everything here. There is a massive need for shelter of course but also for hygiene, food and medication.

Even after a sleepless night I am still very much committed to go to work in the morning to be with my team and continue our actions to support the most vulnerable people impacted by this terrible violence.

At Humanity & Inclusion, we are particularly concerned about the situation for people with disabilities and older people as we know from experience that in emergency and crisis situations they are often overlooked.

Among the displaced, older people with reduced mobility, disabled people, and those who have been wounded are the worst affected by the current situation. Providing them with mobility aids including wheelchair and crutches, as well as rehabilitation care and the necessary psychological support is one of our priority interventions

We know that when people have to flee their homes in haste, they often have no time to gather their belongings including their assistive devices or medicine which are vital to people with disabilities.

We are working with partners to ensure that the wider humanitarian response is inclusive and that no one is left behind.

________________

Zeina Salhani is the Lebanon operations manager for global disability charity Humanity & Inclusion (HI). Based in Beirut with her family, she is working on HI’s emergency response to the current crisis.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Sharon, from Glasgow, has experienced a lifetime of pain dismissals, starting from her teenage years

I have lived with chronic illness for almost 20 years - people think you get used to being ill, you don't

3 hours ago

Jo Brand has backed the #Choose Psychiatry campaign

I've witnessed the invaluable work psychiatrists do, that's why I'm backing #ChoosePsychiatry

5 hours ago

Six years on from the Salisbury poisonings, Putin’s Russia is only becoming more reckless.

Six years on from the Salisbury poisonings, Putin’s Russia is only becoming more reckless

8 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sara Sharif was found at home by police

Chilling footage shows police entering Sara Sharif's home to find dead girl after father 'said he killed her'

Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

Thomas Tuchel will be the next England manager

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel agrees to become the new England manager

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

US gives Israel 30-day deadline to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation or risk military aid

Exclusive
Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick says 'tough love' needed to get people back to work, with over 9 million without a job

Muhammad Choudhary, 41, from east London, was sentenced to seven years in prison at the Old Bailey

Man jailed for terror offences after sending weapon parts abroad for Taliban fighters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his daughter's murder alongside Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29

Sara Sharif's dad accused of writing 'I lost it and killed my daughter' on chilling note left by ten-year-old's body
Border Force officer holds a placard at a picket line outside Heathrow Airport, during strikes over changes to their working conditions, in London, on April 29, 2024.

Government cleaners vote to strike over pay and working conditions

Her mentor Nicola Lightfoot said Letby did not have the 'overall characteristics' to become a successful registered nurse

Lucy Letby initially failed final year placement as student nurse after mentor found her 'cold', inquiry hears
Russian emergency workers pull Mikhail Pichugin ashore after he was rescued by a fishing vessel following 67 days adrift in the Sea of Okhotsk

Castaway rescued after ten weeks stranded at sea but relatives 'found dead in boat'

Pint of Czech beer on rooftop terrace in Prague, Czech Republic

End of the stag do? Prague bans night-time pub crawls in bid to attract 'more cultured' tourists
Keir Starmer has been warned that raising employers national insurance contributions would be a "breach of manifesto commitment"

Keir Starmer refuses to rule out employer's National Insurance rise as he insists it won't break manifesto pledges
The man was found with 18 knives on his outside Edmonton Green Tube station on Monday afternoon

Man carrying 18 knives arrested outside London train station after stop and search

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall for large parts of Western England and Wales

Heavy rain to batter UK as Met Office issues yellow warning for rainfall

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/10 | Watch Again

Victoria Taylor may have gone into the river, police say

Victoria Taylor's friend shares heartbreaking message as search for missing mother search enters third week