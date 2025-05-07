If we want a more diverse creative industry, it’s time to do more than talk about it

7 May 2025, 14:56

If we want a more diverse creative industry, it’s time to do more than talk about it.
If we want a more diverse creative industry, it’s time to do more than talk about it. Picture: Supplied

By Neil Clifford

It’s easy to admire creativity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We celebrate the brilliance of British design, the buzz of fashion week, the flair behind the campaigns that go viral. But behind the glamour, there’s a harder truth: the UK’s creative industry, worth £124 billion, still shuts out far too many.

Only 17% of creative workers come from working-class backgrounds. Most internships are unpaid. And for many talented young people, a creative career feels completely out of reach.

That’s why we launched the Business by Design Academy from the Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation last year — a free seven-month AQA accredited programme for young people based in London.  Its mission is to give young people the ladders they need to climb over the walls that too often keep them out of this industry.

Last month, I had the enormous privilege of watching 33 young creatives graduate from our Academy’s second cohort. The students came from different postcodes, cultures, backgrounds and walks of life — but what united them was their talent and drive. They didn’t just show up; they thrived. I was delighted that we were able to award 3 of the students’ full-time paid apprenticeship roles and one a one-year paid internship at Kurt Geiger, alongside offering a further 3 entrepreneurial grants to financially contribute towards developing their own ventures.

These aren’t just placements — they’re at the start of real careers. 30% of the Academy’s initial cohort still work full-time at Kurt Geiger while others have gone on to complete studies, internships and sought opportunities elsewhere.

This isn’t a PR exercise. It’s a challenge to our industry and this couldn’t come at a more critical time. According to the Feb ’25 ONS data, the number of 16–24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (NEET) is at an 11-year high. For many, the door to a creative career isn’t just closed — it was never built in the first place.

Governments can’t do everything — and nor should they. If we truly believe in creativity, we must invest in the next generation. That means paying them. Training them. Believing in them before the world does.

With the Business by Design Academy going digital and expanding nationally from Autumn this year, we’re scaling access — not limiting it. We’re increasing our next London intake by 50%, starting in September 2025, and the free online version will enable someone in Newcastle or Newport to access the same opportunity as someone in Camden.

As a business, it’s one of the most important things we’ve ever done. Not because it’s charitable, but because it makes us better. Fresh perspectives make for better ideas. Different backgrounds make for stronger teams.

To those running creative companies: take a look at who’s not in the room. Then ask yourself — what are you doing to change that?

We built a school. What will you build?

________________

Neil Clifford is Kurt Geiger CEO.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Starmer's trade deal with India analysed.

It's a tricky compromise but Starmer's India trade deal is a post-Brexit win

1 hour ago

Lucy Powell's grooming gang outbust shows Labour would rather play politics than deliver justice.

Lucy Powell's grooming gang 'outburst' shows Labour would rather play politics than deliver justice

5 hours ago

.

Our police are policing a 21st century world with 20th century tools, writes former policing minister

8 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Edinburgh school introduces Scotland’s first phone ban

Edinburgh school introduces Scotland’s first phone ban and makes pupils lock away their phones in pouches
Chris Jordan (l) and David Willey (r) playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

English cricket stars are 'split' over staying in Pakistan amid country's conflict with India
Liam Payne

Liam Payne's huge legacy to family revealed after One Direction singer died without writing a will
Protesters outside the Infected Blood Inquiry at Church House, in Westminster, London, which is hearing evidence on the timeliness and adequacy of the Government's response to compensation

Inquiry hears of ‘anguish’ over compensation for infected blood victims

Eddie Dempsey, said the government is "heading backwards" with its focus on spending cuts

Labour government is ‘heading backwards’ with spending cuts, warns new boss of RMT

Hope Cove, Devon, where Keeleigh Plant fell to her death.

Teenage girl fell 100ft from cliff in shock death chasing pet dog

Belford rural general hospital locally known as The Belford, in Fort William, Lochaber, Scotland. UK.

Hospital on lockdown after virus outbreak halts all new NHS patient admissions

Heinz

Cod help us! Condiment fans outraged after Heinz rebrands Tartare sauce

Computer generated image (CGI) courtesy of Heatherwick Studio and Malcolm Reading Consultants of a shortlisted entry for the national memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Shortlisted ideas for memorial to late Queen revealed as public asked for their views

The Duke of Sussex (second left) with Dr Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award (left), Sikander 'Sonny' Khan (second right) and Christina Williams (right) during the launch of a new initiative for The Diana Award in Las Vegas.

Harry heralds fearlessness of young people in an ‘apathetic world’ in first appearance since bombshell interview