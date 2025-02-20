Let’s embrace the idea comedy can be helpful for mental health - but let’s not frame it as a replacement for proper treatment

Ed Patrick is a doctor, comedian and host of the "Comedians' Surgery" podcast. Picture: Ed Patrick

By Ed Patrick

A man goes to his doctor and says that life has been hard and he’s depressed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The doctor’s face lights up.

“You’re in luck! The world’s most famous clown is in town tonight, go and see him, it will sort you out!”.

The man starts to cry.

“But doctor,” he says, “that’s me.”

Whilst an old joke, in real life the NHS is now prescribing comedy for mental health treatment.

It’s backed by Dr Simon Opher, Labour MP.

As a comedian and NHS doctor, I can see the appeal - after all, laughter is a powerful thing.

But while comedy might help some people, we shouldn’t turn it into a cure-all or, worse, use it to undermine the role of antidepressants.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to mental health.

Everyone’s experience of depression is different, and so are the solutions that work for them.

Some might find real benefit in comedy - whether that’s performing, watching, or just being in a room full of people laughing together.

I know from experience that I always feel better after a gig than before.

Comedy has always been the outlet that gets me through - keeps me, me.

But I’d never say it should replace proper medical treatment for those who need it.

Depression isn’t just about feeling a bit low, it’s a complex condition with many causes. Antidepressants exist for a reason: they’re designed to treat depression.

For many of the 8.7 million people in England who took antidepressants in 2023/24, they’re life-changing, whether taking them for a short time or longer.

Demonising them is dangerous.

The right approach to mental health is holistic - therapy, medication, lifestyle changes, and, sure, maybe even comedy, if that works for you.

Comedy can be an honest, cathartic process.

There’s something transformative about taking the hardest moments of your life and turning them into something you and others can laugh about.

Personally, I’ve got a big show coming up at The Comedy Store in April exploring a serious medical problem - because sometimes, finding the humour in something painful helps you get through it.

So yes, let’s embrace the idea that comedy can be helpful.

But let’s not frame it as a replacement for proper treatment.

Mental health care should always be about what actually helps people.

I also don’t want to turn every comedy club into a walk-in clinic.

The reality is, some people need jokes, some need medicine, and most need a bit of both.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Dr Ed Patrick is an anaesthetist, comedian and host of the "Comedians' Surgery" podcast.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk