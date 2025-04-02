As a doctor, I know the NHS needs more than belief – it needs investment

2 April 2025, 15:30

As a doctor, I know the NHS needs more than belief – it needs investment
As a doctor, I know the NHS needs more than belief – it needs investment. Picture: Alamy

By Dr Ellen Welch

Is it really newsworthy anymore to report that people are pissed off with the NHS?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to the British Social Attitudes survey, which has been running for over 40 years, people are really pissed off and public satisfaction with our health service has reached an all time low.

Nearly 3000 people from England, Wales and Scotland were asked their views last autumn and only 21% said they were satisfied with the way the NHS runs. 59% of people said they were ‘very’ or ‘quite’ dissatisfied with the NHS – which represents the highest level of dissatisfaction with the health service since polls began in 1983.

As a GP, seeing patients who are languishing on the waiting lists of millions, I hear this frustration on a daily basis.

In our amazon prime society of 2025, where we can get sushi delivered at midnight and botox in our lunchbreak, It’s easy to forget that the NHS was born from the ashes of the second world war, and was just one part of welfare state reforms of post-war reconstruction.

The arrival of the NHS coincided with improvements to social security, the creation of retirement pensions and family support allowances, new industrial injury schemes  and the raising of the school leaving age to 15. Out of all of these reforms, the NHS has long been revered as the “jewel in the crown” and even today, it’s often said that the NHS is the closest thing we have to a national religion.

The poll results showed some truth to these statements, and despite low levels of satisfaction with the service provided by the NHS, the support for the founding principles remain strong, with 90% of respondents stating it should “definitely or probably” be free at the point of use, 77% agreeing it should be available to everyone, and 80% saying it should be funded from general taxation.

We hold these principles dear, but we can’t have a sparkling jewel in our crown if the tiara we are wearing comes from Poundland. We know that general practice in particular, has the largest volume of NHS activity every day, but has been chronically underfunded.

The lack of investment in primary care has been highlighted as one of the most significant policy failures of the last 30 years. There is hope that this is being recognised by the current government – lets see if next years poll reflects some improvement.

________________

Dr Ellen Welch is a GP in Cumbria, vice-chair of the Doctors’ Association UK and author of “Why Can’t I see My GP.”

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Scotch whisky caught in the crossfire again: why new US tariffs could cost Scotland dearly

Scotch whisky caught in the crossfire again: why new US tariffs could cost Scotland dearly

21 mins ago

Childminders ignored in Labour’s nursery expansion – a looming childcare crisis

Childminders ignored in Labour’s nursery expansion – a looming childcare crisis

50 mins ago

Netflix hit Adolescence handed Kemi Badenoch an open goal where wounding Starmer is concerned - and she missed

Netflix hit Adolescence handed Kemi Badenoch an open goal when it comes to wounding Starmer - and she missed

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Nintendo Switch 2 will release on June 5, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2: Exciting reveal, but why is it more expensive here?

BRITAIN-FUNERAL-POLICE

Funeral director charged with 64 offences including fraud, theft and preventing 30 lawful burials
swallow-tail

Brits urged to 'stop mowing lawns' amid 'national butterfly crisis' with more than half of species in decline
Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'

Pictured: Missing 11-year-old 'swept away' while paddling in the River Thames

Hot cross buns could be scarce this Easter as farmers continue to protest against Rachel Reeves' 'tractor tax'.

Hot cross bun shortage looms as farmers escalate 'tractor tax' protests

Deborah Gosling, donor Julie Wild’s twin sister, greets Corinne Hutton in an emotional first meeting

Hand transplant recipient hugs donor's sister in emotional first meeting

One Newcastle Fan proved his devotion to his club by getting a QR code tattoo - linking to a video of their cup final goal.

Newcastle Fan has QR code tattooed on leg linking to video of cup final goal - but rival fans work to get clip taken down
Fran Jones collapsed on court during a match in Colombia

British tennis star Fran Jones collapses during her match and leaves court in wheelchair

Buildings that were destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations in Gaza

Israel expands ground attack on Gaza to seize 'large areas' - despite pleas from hostage families
Meghan Markle's 'With Love Meghan' lifestyle series had mixed reviews

Revealed: Eye-watering prices of Meghan's lifestyle products including limited edition honey and flower sprinkles