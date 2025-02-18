Doctor Who isn't going anywhere - regenerating with the times is what it does best

18 February 2025, 14:22

Doctor Who
Doctor Who. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Doctor Who is in need of a regeneration - in every sense - but that doesn't mean to say the show has to be shelved for good.

The show has become a key part of British culture and has secured its place as such thanks to its ability to evolve with the times. And the latest changes are no different - it's just time for some new blood.

Showrunners Russell T Davies (RTD) and Steven Moffat have been the beating hearts of Doctor Who for 20 years now.

Even when they weren’t involved during Chris Chibnall’s time in charge, they were the 'good times' fans of 'NuWho' referred to. The people behind the childhood memories, the scary monsters, the mad man in the box.

The pair have done the show justice over the years, pouring everything into every episode and making it a real labour of love.

But the viewing figures are proof that it's time for someone new to step up.

Chibnall tried back in 2018 with the introduction of Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor - and I respect him for it - but it didn't work.

He messed around with the show's lore so much it was unrecognisable. It gave the writers free rein to do whatever they wanted. But it was also the show's downfall.

It happened long before Ncuti Gatwa picked up the sonic and became the 15th Doctor. So blaming the drop in figures on 'wokeness' in the latest series is ridiculous.

Doctor Who has always been political - the infamous Daleks are literally based on the Nazis.

And then there's The Green Death serial from Jon Pertwee's run as the Third Doctor, which came about over concerns over the environment. You can just imagine the uproar if that episode dropped today.

The latest reboot had a lot of issues, yes, but it wasn't its political correctness that was the problem. In fact, that was what made it so great. There was a noticeable theme of the worst monsters being none other than humans.

The real problem was in the wider approach to the series, trying to make it fit the newer streaming framework. But one thing was forgotten: Doctor Who is not your latest binge watch, it is event TV.

People want to sit down with their friends and family in front of the TV on a Saturday night and enjoy it together. To sit and discuss it after and get excited about what's to come.

Dropping episodes on streaming platforms at midnight meant staggered viewing, spoilers making their way online before you've even got out of bed in the morning and an overall loss of excitement and anticipation.

We always knew the show's future was uncertain after Ncuti's first two seasons, especially with Disney involved in what's believed to be a £100 million deal.

But even if that does fall through this year, it doesn't mean to say that it has to be the end of the show. It has survived for years on a tight budget, and more often than not the best moments are thanks to exactly that.

Look at this year's Christmas special, Joy to the World. Stephanie de Whalley's Anita quickly became a fan-favourite, with calls for her to return as a companion. But where did the idea for her come from? Cuts. She was an alternative to sending Ncuti across the world to another hotel.

If he has quit, as widely reported, then that wouldn't be the end of the world, either. He wouldn't be the first to leave so soon.

Christopher Eccleston took on the iconic role as the Doctor in 2005 - yet stayed only one series... the show must go on.

Who has been balancing on thin ice for years now. When Moffat left it was a struggle to find a replacement. Chibnall himself has said it took him a while to say yes to taking the reins as he knew how much work it would be.

Then he faced the exact same issue when he left.

Luckily, RTD stepped back in – but it wasn’t without reluctance. And because of that reluctance the heart is gone.

Doctor Who needs a showrunner that is truly passionate about it. It comes with a lot of pressure and a huge fanbase to please, even if it is first and foremost a children's show.

We need a new showrunner who loves the show just as much as the fans and understands it to its core.

If that means giving it a break for a few years to find someone right, so be it.

The BBC needs to do away with the spin-off series no one asked for and focus on making the show the best it can be.

It can still live on in other formats, like the Big Finish audiobooks, and fans can still get their dose of the doctor.

Just last week, it was announced that Eccleston and Billie Piper would be reuniting for an audio adventure. And that's 20 years on from their first team-up.

Once you join the 'Whoniverse' you never leave. The show has proven it can withstand the test of time - it just needs to regenerate.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

