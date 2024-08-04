Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

4 August 2024, 09:45

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week
A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week. Picture: Alamy
David Buik

By David Buik

Since the turn of the year, the focus for US equity investors has been in the world of technology and the growing influence of AI to not only this sector, but also to business development across the spectrum.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

‘The Magnificent Seven’ – Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia’ - have captured the imagination of investors – short and long-term.

This frenetic activity provided sufficient momentum to carry the S&P500 index of leading US shares to hit an all-time high valuation of $47 trillion! The flight to quality was there for all to see. The 10-year US Treasury suffered its biggest weekly fall since the start of the year.

Away from tech, activity on the ‘Street of Dreams’ has been eerily and worryingly somnolent. However, the main US indices made steady progress up to the end of June 2024, though the performance of the 30 constituent stocks in the DJIA has been sluggish.

Investors, at the same time, have kept their beady eyes on the performance of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, which has ‘bobbed about like a cork in a bath’ during the last three months - $71k in May to $57k on 7th July to $67k on 29th July to $61k on 2nd August.

In June a few sages from respected financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs suggested that against a background of stubborn inflation and the unrealistic frothy valuation levels that many tech titans had reached, a sell-off of between 15% to 25% could not be ruled out. Many Wall Street observers scoffed at the prospect. 2nd quarter GDP had come in on an annualised basis of 2.8%, with forecasts for the 3rd quarter just dipping to 2.5%.

In the past few weeks, we have witnessed violent Wall Street rotation from Big Tech plunging the Nasdaq 100 Index into correction territory, wiping out more than $2 trillion, as traders unwound bets that had been minting money for over a year. Since early July the NASDAQ has surrendered close to 10% in value. That means it has passed the threshold that meets the definition of a correction. But it’s still up nearly 10% for the year.

I think what rattled most investors' cages was the perceived indecision of the Federal Reserve to keep rates on hold at 5%-5.25% until September, with Chairman Jay Powell having acknowledged that inflation was ‘coming back on the bridle.’ Shortly after the FOMC meeting, discouraging PMI data did not help appease the virulent mood that was gathering momentum on Wall Street.

The US’S eye-watering level of debt, which has climbed to $35 trillion from $26 trillion in two years, is causing increased concern. It is also fair to say that Friday’s non-farm payrolls for July 2024 came in at a disappointingly benign level of just 117,000 jobs created last month. What many observers could not digest was – how do you get from GDP of 2.8% to recession in almost a heartbeat?

Set out below are some figures on the performance of the major US tech operators in the past two weeks, as well as the major global indices in the past week and year to date.

US TECH SINCE 16th JULY 2024 - NASDAQ -9.36%, AMAZON -12.95%, APPLE -6.38%, ALPHABET -9.19%, META -0.41%, NETFLIX -6.56%, MICROSOFT -9.11%, INTEL -38.23%, eBAY +1.81%, TESLA -19.45%, LAM RESEARCH -29.08%, NVIDIA -15.07%, SMCI -28.84%, ARM -35.20%

Global indices YTD – FTSE +5.87%, DAX +5.20%, CAC40 -3.71%, DJIA +5.36%, S&P500 +12.73%, NASDAQ +13.61%, NIKKEI +7.87%, HANG SENG +0.93%, SHANGHAI -1.92%, FTSE 250 +6.74%

Global indices last week – FTSE -1.34%, DAX -4.86%, CAC40 -3.92%, DJIA -2.28%, S&P500 -2.37%, NASDAQ -3.83%, NIKKEI -5.85%, HANG SENG -1.46%, SHANGHAI +0.55%, FTSE 250 -2.48%

What does this mean for UK equities? Over the same period, the FTSE has suffered rather less, as its poorly performing constituent stocks have been miners and energy. The losses have been inconsequential in comparison to the ‘tech larruping!’

Sadly, in recent years, UK equities have generally been valued at a 25% discount to its US peers. Why? Firstly, there is a perception that international investors disliked Brexit. For reasons I shall never fully understand global investors objected to the UK’S withdrawal from the “European Club.”

However, much more relevant, is that US domiciled retail investors account for 23% of equity markets whereas in the UK it is only 13.5%. Hence, if one recognises the power of US fund management and private equity and put all these ingredients together, it makes for a very strong cocktail of power and influence in the world of investing in and trading equities.

US investors, including retail operators, are far more engaged than their UK counterparts. Hence when warning signals are flagged up, reaction tends to be far more pronounced than it is in the UK. Life feels quite benign here in Old Blighty. However, it would be folly not to respect the influence the US has over most global markets!

If this sell-off is a natural market adjustment, then so be it. It just seems a bit precipitous for this reaction to signal recession in the US.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, who has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children

Lisa Nandy is right to demand Huw Edwards return his salary

1 day ago

Five Eyes must break China's rare earth monopoly - voters are willing to pay the price for security

Five Eyes must break China's rare earth monopoly - voters are willing to pay the price for security

3 days ago

The Charlotte Dujardin video is difficult to watch, but using it to degrade the entire industry and its professionals is unwarranted.

'Cheer on the dancing horses': Team GB dressage deserves support - even after Dujardin video

10 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

2 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

3 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo of the Russian Rostov-on-Don submarine

Ukraine sinks Russian submarine off Crimea and launches wave of drone strikes

Amanda Abbington

Amanda Abbington told she would 'die on stage' as police race to investigate anonymous threat
Diana Johnson has told LBC that many more arrests are needed following the riots

'Many more arrests needed,' minister says after week of rioting led by 'far-right and opportunistic criminals'
Labour MP Chris Webb has defended Keir Starmer's decision to go on holiday

'Keir has to have family time': Labour MP defends Starmer for holiday plan as riots rage across UK
The woman pleaded with rioters to stop

'There are kids here': Brave woman met with abuse after begging Liverpool youths to stop hurling bricks at police
Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel

Hezbollah fires 'dozens' of missiles towards Israel, as fears grow of all-out war

Saturday was another day of unrest in Britain

Over 90 arrests in riots, as police chief warns of more unrest ahead and Starmer to order 24-hour courts
Jay Slater's body has been returned to the UK ahead of his funeral - which his family has said will be a "celebration".

Jay Stater's body returned to Britain two months after 19-year-old died in Tenerife sparking mass search
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said police have his 'full support' after several officers were injured across the UK on another day of far-right demonstrations.

'More disorder to come': Police chief warns 'far-right' riots not over after violent Saturday on Britain's streets
The Government is set to order courts open for 24 hours in a bid to crack down on 'far-right' disorder across the UK.

Starmer to order 24-hour courts to crack down on 'far-right' riots after day of chaos on UK streets