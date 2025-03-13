Dog theft is a spiralling crisis in the UK - here's who is stealing our pets, and why

Dog theft is on the rise. Picture: Alamy

By Mark Stepham

Dog theft is a rising crisis in the UK, leaving families heartbroken and pets in dangerous situations.

With over 2,290 reported dog thefts in 2023, the crime is at its highest level in years—yet only 16% of stolen dogs were returned to their guardians, the lowest recovery rate since 2015. The true scale is likely far greater, as many “missing” dogs are never officially reported as stolen.

The surge in thefts can be traced back to the 2020 lockdown boom, when demand for dogs skyrocketed and prices doubled. Criminals saw an easy opportunity, targeting high-value breeds like English Bulldogs, French Bulldogs, and XL Bullies, which can fetch thousands of pounds.

Motivations Behind Dog Theft

Dogs are stolen for various reasons, including:

Resale: High-demand breeds can be sold quickly for profit.

Breeding: Stolen dogs may be used in unregulated breeding operations.

Ransom: Owners may be contacted with demands for money in exchange for their pet's return.

Dog Fighting: Some dogs are taken for use in illegal fighting rings.

Types of Offenders:

Dog thieves generally fall into two categories:

Organised Criminals: These individuals plan thefts, observing routines and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Opportunistic Thieves: They act on impulse, seizing chances when dogs are left unattended outside shops or in unsecured gardens.

Legislative Response

In May 2024, the UK government introduced the Pet Abduction Act, recognizing pets as more than property and making dog theft a specific criminal offense. Offenders now face up to five years in prison—a step in the right direction, but prevention is still key.

The Role of Lost Stolen Dog

Founded in 2021 in response to the escalating dog theft crisis, Lost Stolen Dog has been at the forefront of efforts to combat this distressing trend. In December 2024, we launched a free app designed to help facilitate the swift reunion of lost dogs with their dog families. The app offers real-time alerts to local members, provides tips and advice for dog guardians, and lists local and national dog events, with more features being added in 2025.

Looking Ahead

As we observe Dog Theft Awareness Day on March 14th, dog guardians must remain vigilant. Simple measures, such as not leaving dogs unattended in public places, ensuring gardens are secure, keeping microchip information up to date and downloading the free app can significantly reduce the risk of theft.

________________

Mark Stepham is the founder of Lost Stolen Dog, an organisation whose purpose is to raise awareness of the problem of dog thefts.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk