The bruises on the back of Trump's hand are the last things we should worry about

26 February 2025, 19:33 | Updated: 26 February 2025, 19:50

Bruises have been spotted on the back of Donald Trump's hands
Bruises have been spotted on the back of Donald Trump's hands. Picture: Getty

By Caroline Abrahams

Donald Trump is all over the news at present.

One of the less likely news stories that has emerged in recent days however concerns a big bruise on the back of his hand, a photo of which has been blown up in all its yellowing glory on several news websites.

This, in turn, has prompted speculation about how the bruise came about and what, if anything, it means.

The President’s press team says the bruise is due to him shaking hands with so many people each day.

Others are not so sure - it does look very like the kind of bruise you tend to get if a canula is inserted into the back of your hand, to administer medicines intravenously.

As a result, some of Mr Trump’s political opponents have suggested that the President may be hiding a serious illness of some kind.

After all, he is 78 years old, they often add.

It is, of course, true that Mr Trump is now well into older age, though he seems pretty fit.

We know he enjoys playing golf on his numerous golf courses and dancing at formal balls with his wife – and other women too.

He navigates the steps to the presidential plane without difficulty.

In these respects Mr Trump’s supporters contrast his obvious zip with the physical and mental health problems his predecessor, Joe Biden, visibly developed while in office.

Any story concerning Mr Trump will always have a political edge and his opponents will inevitably look for any and every opportunity to do him down.

Even now his age is being held against him, something we may well see a lot more of as he enters his ninth decade.

Fundamentally though chronological age is not an exact science and hits us in individual ways, so that one less fortunate person in their sixties may exhibit similar signs of ageing to another luckier one in their nineties.

Physical fitness varies hugely too, and equally it is not inevitable that as we age our mental capacity erodes.

Our brains certainly do change but what we lose in reaction time we often compensate for through wisdom and experience.

Mr Trump is a highly controversial figure for sure, but in my view how old he is and the reason for the bruise on the back of his hand are the last things we should be worrying about when assessing his impact on his country, and indeed the world.

Caroline Abrahams CBE is the Charity Director for Age UK

