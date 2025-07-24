Donald Trump wants to be our friend - Starmer should give him the British Open

24 July 2025, 10:03

Former US President Donald Trump reacts as he plays golf at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses.
Former US President Donald Trump reacts as he plays golf at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses. Picture: Getty
Erol Morkoc

By Erol Morkoc

This is a trip that highlights the special place Scotland has in President Trump's heart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Whether it be due to his family connections there or his business connections, which he's now expanding, Donald Trump has always given a little extra effort to Scotland in whatever way he could.

Despite the throngs of people who will show up to make it feel otherwise, he wants to be a friend of Scotland and of the United Kingdom.

Donald Trump also loves to do business on the golf course.

I think it is incumbent upon Sir Keir Starmer and Scotland's First Minister, in their fiduciary responsibility to their constituents, to take advantage of this situation with our President.

However, there are very few things they could give him.

So why not talk to the R&A and convince them to put the British Open back in Turnberry?

You would be surprised at how far that would get you.

It's not like he would say 'Okay, here's a billion-dollar trade deal,' but it would be a gesture to him. He has been attacked by the PGA in America and the R&A in Scotland for years, and this has become a personal pet peeve of his.

The Open has a storied history at Turnberry as well, which Donald Trump has invested over $100 million of his company's money in and expanded; it's beautiful.

This would be such a cheap thing to give him for what that might bring.

Whether that's just opening doors or more friendly and frictionless trade or whatever it might be, it's not going to hurt you.

Use that moment to press whatever trade deals you want, whether it be the Scotch whisky industry or tariffs. Carve out special relationship enclaves for your country and its citizens, and take advantage of our President's goodwill.

And I think for the golf fan, what's the downside?

So there's a win-win here. Take the free win.

A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

________________

Erol Morkoc is the Spokesman for Republicans Overseas UK.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

India deal is a big win for Britain that will improve people’s lives, says Sir Keir Starmer.

India deal is a big win for Britain that will improve people’s lives, says Sir Keir Starmer

13 hours ago

Justice still owes Tom Hayes.

A crisis survived, a conviction quashed — but justice still owes Tom Hayes

20 hours ago

Labour's immigration plans are falling apart, writes Andrew Marr.

Labour's immigration plans are falling apart, writes Andrew Marr

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Two pilots killed in Southend Airport crash which killed four named

A further 71 shops could also see their rents slashed and a series of debts written off by the company as part of the rescue deal.

High street giant on brink of collapse - hundreds of jobs at risk as emergency rescue plan looms
Ready meals on display in Sainsbury's supermarket fridges.

One person dies after eating listeriosis-infected ready meals sold at Aldi and Tesco

A group of people hug outside Minehead Middle School

Minehead schoolboy died from head injuries in zoo trip coach crash, inquest hears

The doctor’s strike is scheduled to begin on Friday as planned, after five days of talks between the government and the British Medical Association (BMA) failed to deliver a compromise

Junior doctors told they'll face 'financial consequences' as NHS boss warns no overtime to claw back strike losses
New footage shows Ukraine escalating its drone war with homemade incendiary bombs.

Watch: Ukrainian drone drops homemade incendiary bomb directly into building held by Russian troops
Placing a bet. A man handing over £10 cash to a bookmaker.

Asylum seekers using government-issued cards loaded with £50-a-week in betting shops and casinos
The Alpine Eagle Sentinal device is capable of intercepting hostile unmanned aerial vehicles

British army trials German kamikaze drones as race for battlefield supremacy intensifies

Tim Martin

LBC callers answer: "what is the magic of Wetherspoons?"

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms