Donald Trump wants to be our friend - Starmer should give him the British Open

Former US President Donald Trump reacts as he plays golf at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses. Picture: Getty

By Erol Morkoc

This is a trip that highlights the special place Scotland has in President Trump's heart.

Whether it be due to his family connections there or his business connections, which he's now expanding, Donald Trump has always given a little extra effort to Scotland in whatever way he could.

Despite the throngs of people who will show up to make it feel otherwise, he wants to be a friend of Scotland and of the United Kingdom.

Donald Trump also loves to do business on the golf course.

I think it is incumbent upon Sir Keir Starmer and Scotland's First Minister, in their fiduciary responsibility to their constituents, to take advantage of this situation with our President.

However, there are very few things they could give him.

So why not talk to the R&A and convince them to put the British Open back in Turnberry?

You would be surprised at how far that would get you.

It's not like he would say 'Okay, here's a billion-dollar trade deal,' but it would be a gesture to him. He has been attacked by the PGA in America and the R&A in Scotland for years, and this has become a personal pet peeve of his.

The Open has a storied history at Turnberry as well, which Donald Trump has invested over $100 million of his company's money in and expanded; it's beautiful.

This would be such a cheap thing to give him for what that might bring.

Whether that's just opening doors or more friendly and frictionless trade or whatever it might be, it's not going to hurt you.

Use that moment to press whatever trade deals you want, whether it be the Scotch whisky industry or tariffs. Carve out special relationship enclaves for your country and its citizens, and take advantage of our President's goodwill.

And I think for the golf fan, what's the downside?

So there's a win-win here. Take the free win.

A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

Erol Morkoc is the Spokesman for Republicans Overseas UK.

