Don’t let weight loss jabs distract us from giving children a healthy start

14 May 2025, 11:47 | Updated: 14 May 2025, 11:49

Don’t let weight loss jabs distract us from giving children a healthy start.
Don’t let weight loss jabs distract us from giving children a healthy start. Picture: Alamy

By Dr Hannah Brinsden

Weight loss drugs can play a role in supporting people already living with obesity, however it is vitally important that we don’t just focus on obesity treatment, especially for children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Instead, we need to take a holistic approach that includes investment in prevention throughout someone's life, ensuring that we also address the causes of obesity and ensure access to nutritious diets for all.

The Food Foundation has published a report today, Boosting Early Years Nutrition to support a healthy childhood, which clearly demonstrates the barriers faced by parents in providing a healthy diet for their children from a young age. It highlights the stark inequalities that already exist when children start school. The most deprived children are twice as likely to have obesity and dental decay, while also consuming less fruit, vegetables, fibre and other micronutrients. 

A poor diet at a young age can hinder health, growth, development and, over time, increase the risk of disease, widening health inequalities and placing a greater burden on the NHS. While obesity is one aspect of this, we also need to ensure children are eating a balanced diet, with the micronutrients needed to stay healthy, and giving them the best chance to develop and learn.

Healthier foods are more than twice as expensive per calorie as less healthy foods, with healthier food increasing in price at twice the rate in the past two years. This means that nutritious meals are out of reach for many low-income households. In fact, of the most deprived fifth of households, those with children would need to spend an unrealistic 70% of their disposable income just to afford the Eatwell Guide, the government-recommended healthy diet.

At the same time, the food industry is geared towards profiting from selling foods that are bad for our health. Tragically this begins even with marketing of food for the youngest children. Our research found from a study of packaging of toddler and baby snacks that products had an average of 20 marketing claims per packet, often creating a health halo even if products were high in sugar.

These problems continue as children get older. For example, a quarter of places to buy food in England are fast food outlets and over a third (37%) of supermarket promotions on food and drinks are for unhealthy items, and a third of food marketing spend is on confectionary, snacks and soft drinks. By contrast just 2% of marketing is on fruit and vegetables.

If we are serious about realising the government’s ambition of raising ‘the healthiest generation of children ever’ and giving all children ‘the best start in life’, investment in prevention and shifting the incentives in our food system is a must. Of course, for some children, evidence-based support for weight management will be important, but unless we also focus on improving the environments we live in and ensuring we support good nutrition from birth, through school, and into adulthood, we are setting our children up to fail.

________________

Dr Hannah Brinsden is Head of Policy and Advocacy at The Food Foundation.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

ISIS fighters returned to the UK must face justice for their genocidal crimes, writes Lord David Alton

ISIS fighters returned to the UK must face justice for their genocidal crimes, writes Lord David Alton

21 mins ago

No more 'Mr Nice Guy': Gary Lineker has made his feelings clear - will the media listen?

No more 'Mr Nice Guy': Gary Lineker has made his feelings clear - when will the media wake up?

28 mins ago

After burning Labour’s boats on immigration, Keir Starmer has made a rod for his own back, writes Nadhim Zahawi.

After burning Labour’s boats on immigration, Keir Starmer has made a rod for his own back, writes Nadhim Zahawi

6 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Manchester United scrap annual awards dinner after torrid domestic season

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea in last summers transfer window. Football authorities have brought the deadline forward to 7pm

Transfer deadline day shake-up as Premier League confirms major change

Gary Lineker has deleted an Instagram story post he shared from the group Palestine Lobby, which said: "Zionism explained in two minutes" and featured an illustration of a rat.

Gary Lineker faces calls to be sacked over 'antisemitic' post as campaign group files official complaint
The Qatari Boeing 747, which now belongs to Donald Trump - but will it ever fly as Air Force One?

When will Donald Trump use his new $400m jet?

Banknotes and coins on top of a council tax bill

Martin Lewis welcomes plans to consult on fairer council tax debt collection

April Jones

Father of April Jones dies without ever finding body of his daughter, five, who was kidnapped and murdered
Arthun, 16, has been missing since Saturday.

Police spot 'body' in sea as search continues for 'vulnerable' teen who vanished while swimming
Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years

Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years
The King and the Prince of Wales are to carry out a joint engagement when they take part in the pomp and pageantry of the Order of the Bath service.

King and Prince of Wales to take part in elaborate ceremony as William becomes member of ancient royal order
James O'Brien callers feel 'targeted' by Labour's immigration rhetoric

James O'Brien's callers feel 'targeted' by Labour's immigration rhetoric