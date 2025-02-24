'Young, white, middle-class women': the eating disorder myths that stop people from seeking help

24 February 2025, 09:39

'Young, white, middle-class women': the eating disorder myths that stop people from seeking help
'Young, white, middle-class women': the eating disorder myths that stop people from seeking help. Picture: Alamy
Tom Quinn

By Tom Quinn

There is a pervasive stereotype that eating disorders only affect young, white, middle-class women.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This couldn’t be further from the truth – these devastating illnesses can affect anyone regardless of gender, ethnicity or background. They can develop at any stage of a person’s life and affect at least 1.25 million people living in the UK.

That’s why the theme we’ve chosen for this year’s Eating Disorders Awareness Week is ‘anyone can be affected by an eating disorder.’ In our most recent survey, 4/5 people with eating disorders said they had experienced harmful misconceptions about their illness. This can be incredibly dangerous, leading to delays in seeking and receiving treatment.

The survey found that only 17% of respondents sought help within the first six months of experiencing symptoms, and 36% waited more than two years. This is particularly concerning given that lack of access to specialist medical care can significantly impact a person’s chances of recovery.

One of the most common misconceptions is that all people with eating disorders are underweight, which is completely incorrect. In fact, most eating disorders don’t lead to any weight loss at all. This myth is especially dangerous because it can influence how people are treated when they try to get help. We know from those we support that people can be turned away by their GP because their BMI is ‘too high’.

Other harmful misconceptions include the idea that eating disorders occur because people want to be ‘thin’ or ‘fashionable’. Not only is this an untrue and reductive view of eating disorders, but our survey respondents reported that assumptions like these make them feel hurt and ashamed, which in turn makes help-seeking less likely.

There is a similar picture among those with eating disorders which cause them to binge. The idea that they simply ‘like to eat too much’ or lack self-control is immensely damaging. Eating disorders are complex mental illnesses with a wide variety of potential causes, and it is hugely unhelpful to reduce those who experience them to stereotypes.

We encourage everyone to take some time this Eating Disorders Awareness Week to learn about these illnesses and how to support those going through them. They are so much more common than you think, and you never know who might be affected. You can find more information and resources on our website.

________________

Tom Quinn is the Director of External Affairs at Beat.

If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s health, you can contact Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity on 0808 801 0677 or beateatingdisorders.org.uk

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Parcel theft hits record levels: why your doorbell camera might not be enough.

Parcel theft hits record levels: why your doorbell camera might not be enough

24 mins ago

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, I met the British troops preparing to defend Europe

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, I met the British troops preparing to defend Europe

3 hours ago

City Hall's 'bloated bureaucracy' means Londoners pay more but get less

City Hall's 'bloated bureaucracy' means Londoners pay more but get less: We need more police not deputy mayors

18 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zelenskyy has hailed Ukrainian 'heroism' on the third anniversary of the war

Zelenskyy hails 'absolute heroism' of the Ukrainian people on third anniversary of Russian invasion

Valdo Calocane

Nottingham attack victims' families slam 'farcical' probe into officers' failure to investigate killer's earlier assault

WASPI women demonstrating on Budget Day outside the Houses of Parliament about the lack of compensation n, Westminister, London, UK, October 30 2024.

Waspi women threaten to sue Government over pension compensation package worth £10.5 billion

Monumental Pharaoh Thutmose II statues in Karnak Temple.

British archaeologist may have found second tomb of mysterious pharaoh just days after major discovery

French forensic police work on the site of a knife attack where a man is suspected of killing one person and seriously wounding two police officers in Mulhouse, eastern France on February 22, 2025.

Four arrested after one killed and several police officers injured in 'terror attack' in France

Long Row, Nottingham.

16-year-old boy arrested after teenager, 17, stabbed in front of shoppers in Nottingham Primark

Latest News

See more Latest News

Moise Kean was carried into an ambulance after collapsing during Fiorentina’s game against Verona

Moise Kean update after ex-Everton star rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch

Demi Moore, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for 'The Substance,' appears backstage during the 31st annual SAG Awards

Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet and Conclave cast big winners at the Screen Actors Guild

The former Prime Minister was speaking from Ukraine

Blaming Ukraine for Russian invasion is like accusing swimmers of attacking the shark in Jaws, Boris Johnson tells LBC
x

Damp start to the week as winter washout brings further flood warnings to parts of the UK

Cyclists training in Regent's Park

Regent's Park cyclists plagued by violent 'bikejacking' gangs - as police 'say theyRegent's Park cyclists plagued by violent 'bikejacking' gangs - as police 'say they won't patrol before 8am'
The Home Office has announced a move to widen travel controls on Kremlin-linked elites.

Kremlin linked elites 'stopped from visiting UK' with new sanctions on third anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber breaks silence amid fans' fears after series of gaunt and dishevelled photos emerge
File photo of Cortina d'Ampezzo, Belluno, Italy, Europe

Horror as British skier, 14, dies after losing control and smashing into tree on family holiday in Italy
Leanne Lucas has described for the first time the desperate moments when she helped children run to safety

'If I didn't get out, everyone was going to die': Hero yoga teacher tells how she saved children from Southport attacker
Elon Musk

MAGA split as FBI chief orders staff to ignore Musk's mass email asking federal workers what they did this week