Election predictions can’t be proven – and that’s not a problem

12 September 2024, 07:47

You shouldn't “trust” election forecasts. But you might want to believe them, writes Dr. Jay Daigle.
You shouldn't “trust” election forecasts. But you might want to believe them, writes Dr. Jay Daigle. Picture: Getty

By Dr Jay Daigle

As the US presidential election approaches, millions of people are turning to election forecasting models that claim to predict the outcome.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The political scientist Justin Grimmer criticized these forecasts in a Politico piece, arguing it would take hundreds of years to validate election forecasts by the usual standards of social science. He’s right; but those standards are precisely the problem.

To differentiate skilled forecasters from lucky ones, we need many predictions from each forecaster.  Imagine flipping a coin and asking me to guess heads or tails.  I could call it right once just by chance.  But if I'm right five times in a row, which should normally happen about three percent of the time, you’ll probably believe I have a way to predict the result.

This approach, called hypothesis testing, has been the scientific standard since the early 1900s.  But presidential election forecasts can’t pass a hypothesis test, because presidential elections don’t happen often enough.  Even under favourable assumptions, a forecaster who is right 75% of the time would need almost a century to make enough predictions to pass.

Hypothesis testing is a valuable, if often misused, tool for scientific research. Science can't prove things beyond all doubt, but it does require a foundation of established facts to build new knowledge on.  Those facts need to clear a high bar before we trust them as scientific truth.

Despite that, we make most of our decisions without a scientific level of certainty.  Investors can’t wait until they know which companies will be successful—by then it’s too late to invest!

In his book On the Edge, election forecaster Nate Silver describes two communities he calls the Village and the River.  The Village consists of media and political elites, who move slowly and want certainty.  The River includes venture capitalists, tech entrepreneurs, and professional gamblers, who are comfortable taking risks.

Grimmer’s piece exemplifies the Village: seeking certainty and trusting scientific institutions.  But while Silver admits the Village has its strengths, his sympathies lie firmly with the River.

We have information about the credibility of forecasts like Silver's.  We can check his track record on other questions, like Congressional forecasts; we can critique the assumptions underlying his model.  That evidence can’t establish his forecast as scientific truth, but that's okay.

You shouldn't “trust” election forecasts.  But you might want to believe them.

________________

Dr. Jay Daigle is a professor of mathematics at the George Washington University. He studies math teaching, modeling, and metascience, and writes about the ways hidden assumptions shape our decisions and beliefs.  You can find him on twitter @profjaydaigle or on his blog Maybe-Mathematical Musings at https://jaydaigle.net/blog.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

25 mins ago

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

1 hour ago

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

1 hour ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

4 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

4 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of Earth and the Dragon capsule.

Watch live: SpaceX's Polaris Dawn crew attempt world's first private spacewalk

Leo Kryss was shocked to learn the buyer who he had given a discount to

Businessman who sold luxury mansion at discount price of £61m sues estate agent after he learns buyer's identity
Special forces divers will be searching the wreck of the Bayesian

Italian special forces divers to comb sunken Bayesian superyacht for clues

Wes Streeting said it is important that people pay their fair share.

'It's important they pay their fair share': Wes Streeting vows to crack down on health tourism
Police at this year's Notting Hill Carnival, where two people lost their lives

Notting Hill Carnival has potential to become a ‘mass casualty event,’ top police officer warns
Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has revealed the details of 12 new radio stations, the biggest single launch in UK radio history –

Global unveils biggest launch in UK radio history announcing 12 brand new radio stations going live today
Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'to jet off on lads' trip for 40th birthday', as Meghan stays home with the children
Gaza. 11th Sep, 2024. People are seen at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people after it was attacked by the Israeli army in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on Sept. 11, 2024.

UN says six Gaza workers killed in Israeli strike that left 14 dead, as IDF says 'precise' attack targeted terrorists
Screen grab from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry live stream of witness Catherine Todd, a mother from Northern Ireland, whose newborn son Ziggy died during the pandemic. Issue date: Wednesday September 11, 2024.

Mother 'had to wear full PPE as her baby son died in her arms', Covid inquiry hears

The King found himself in the middle of a scrum when he accepted a hug from a New Zealand women's rugby player

King Charles affectionately mobbed in 'scrum' with New Zealand women's rugby team