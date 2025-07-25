Embarrassing Trump only embarrasses ourselves, writes Nick Ferrari

25 July 2025, 09:06

Embarrassing Trump only embarrasses ourselves, writes Nick Ferrari.
Embarrassing Trump only embarrasses ourselves, writes Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC
Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

What have you got planned for the weekend?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Friends coming round for a barbecue, if the weather holds? Or watching our Comeback Queens, known as the Lionesses, 'roar' to a victory on Sunday. Either way, good luck to you and your plans.

That is, unless they involve risking bringing disgrace to the nation and joining in some of the more virulent anti-Trump protests being suggested in some quarters as the president comes to the UK on Friday.

Let's get one thing straight: you have every right to protest and make your feelings known...so long as they stay within the bounds of being legal, decent, honest and truthful, to use that old saying.

But, if you recall the ugly scenes that accompanied his visit to London a little over seven years ago, it's not difficult to see how rapidly these things can get out of hand. Flying a giant, orange "Trump Baby" balloon is neither clever nor funny; it's indecent and demeaning to the man who is at the helm of our closest and most powerful ally.

It also happens to be rather offensive to the 77,302,580 Americans who voted for Donald Trump as recently as last November. Many of those set to protest are likely to come from a broad coalition of left-leaning groups and campaigns, the very ones that constantly preach about rights and tolerance. Which begs the question: why are they consistently intolerant of views contrary to their own?

You don't have to support every diktat or decision that has come out of the White House over the last seven months - and indeed, I do not - but you do have to show respect to the office of the President, if not the current occupant.

So, do your demos and plot your protests - but being unnecessarily offensive and vulgar to a democratically elected world leader helps no one.

________________

Listen to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC - weekdays from 7am on the new LBC app.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

No billionaire should treat Scotland like a playground, not even Trump.

No billionaire should treat Scotland like a playground, not even Trump

21 mins ago

When Brewdog Can't Survive Shoreditch, the Game is Up

When Brewdog can't survive in Shoreditch, it's a stark warning: is this last orders for the British pub?

1 hour ago

Oasis have reunited for the first time in 16 years as the Gallagher brothers take to the stage.

Live Forever: Why Oasis Are More Than Just a Band, writes Johnny Vaughan

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Comp of Liverpool starting XI with Alexander Isak

How could Liverpool line-up with Isak and Ekitike?

West Midlands Police station sign outside Digbeth Police Station, Birmingham

Senior police officer guilty of misconduct over search for psychiatric patient hit by train
Tesco has pulled the popular items from their shelves and customers are being urged to return any affected products immediately.

Tesco issues urgent recall over popular lunch items amid salmonella fears - are you at risk?
Brett Duncan, 51, tragically died in the collision

'Experienced' powerboat driver, 51, dies after crashing into houseboat during race

NHS resident doctors outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, as resident doctors in England, formerly referred to as junior doctors, begin a five-day strike after talks with the Government collapsed over pay. Picture date: Friday July 25, 2025.

'Enough is enough': NHS director hits out at 'terrible' strike action as doctors' five-day walkout gets underway
A woman wearing a pink t-shirt speaks into a microphone

Lionesses' Keira Walsh wants more protection for players from online abuse

Wizz is a free social networking app for teens with millions of users.

'Clearly a place where abuse is going to take place': Calls for teenage dating app to be banned in the UK
A group of men and one woman smile at the camera

Lammy and Healey to sign bilateral Aukus deal during trip to Australia

Caller Kingsley: Labour 'should put their money where their mouth is' for resident doctors

Caller Kingsley: Labour 'should put their money where their mouth is' for resident doctors

Tech firms have been warned to act now or face the consequences, as new online safety protections for children come into force.

We finally have the tools to hold tech companies to account, writes the head of the NSPCC