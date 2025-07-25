Embarrassing Trump only embarrasses ourselves, writes Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

What have you got planned for the weekend?

Friends coming round for a barbecue, if the weather holds? Or watching our Comeback Queens, known as the Lionesses, 'roar' to a victory on Sunday. Either way, good luck to you and your plans.

That is, unless they involve risking bringing disgrace to the nation and joining in some of the more virulent anti-Trump protests being suggested in some quarters as the president comes to the UK on Friday.

Let's get one thing straight: you have every right to protest and make your feelings known...so long as they stay within the bounds of being legal, decent, honest and truthful, to use that old saying.

But, if you recall the ugly scenes that accompanied his visit to London a little over seven years ago, it's not difficult to see how rapidly these things can get out of hand. Flying a giant, orange "Trump Baby" balloon is neither clever nor funny; it's indecent and demeaning to the man who is at the helm of our closest and most powerful ally.

It also happens to be rather offensive to the 77,302,580 Americans who voted for Donald Trump as recently as last November. Many of those set to protest are likely to come from a broad coalition of left-leaning groups and campaigns, the very ones that constantly preach about rights and tolerance. Which begs the question: why are they consistently intolerant of views contrary to their own?

You don't have to support every diktat or decision that has come out of the White House over the last seven months - and indeed, I do not - but you do have to show respect to the office of the President, if not the current occupant.

So, do your demos and plot your protests - but being unnecessarily offensive and vulgar to a democratically elected world leader helps no one.

