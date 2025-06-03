You can’t fix England’s water crisis while pretending privatisation works

By Hugo Fearnley

We now have the interim findings of what the government hailed as the ‘largest review of the water sector since privatisation.’

The problem is the review was blocked from looking at the issue of privatisation itself.

If I go to the doctor with cataracts, I want all treatments to be discussed and evaluated. What I don’t want is a doctor who says they’re ideologically opposed to performing cataract surgery, so sends me home with a bottle of vitamins.

What we’re witnessing is the catastrophic failure of the water privatisation experiment. Bills are going up 35%, sewage pollution is out of control, and the neglected network is leaking 3 billion litres of water a day. Yet we are still seeing huge sums of money being extracted by foreign billionaires and hedge funds. £85 billion has been extracted since Thatcher sold off the rights to our most precious resource in 1989. In the same period the water companies have racked up over £60 billion of debt. It’s nothing short of a state-sponsored ponzi scheme.

By ignoring public ownership as a solution, the government has shown that it’s still wedded to Thatcher’s failed privatisation experiment. The report is an exercise in tinkering around the edges, while trying to look like you’re ushering in radical reform - but the public aren’t buying it.

82% of us want water in public ownership. Many of us glance enviously over the border to Scotland where publicly run water delivers cheaper bills (£113 less per year on average) and higher levels of investment.

Right now billpayers in England and Wales are paying a whopping 35% ‘privatisation tax’ because money is leaking out to pay for shareholder dividends and expensive debt mountains racked up by greedy water companies.

Research by Greenwich University shows that public ownership of water could save £3-5 billion a year - even if shareholders are fully compensated. Even more public money could be saved if the Environment Secretary stepped in and took decisive action. Steve Reed could use his powers of special administration to take control of the water companies, slash their rotten debt and then take them into permanent public ownership.

The report says there is ‘no simple, single change, no matter how radical, that will deliver the fundamental reset that is needed for the water sector.’ Wrong - public ownership works, that’s why it's the norm in 90% of the world.

By ignoring a viable solution to the water crisis, the government is continuing to side with the privatising profiteers whilst ignoring the people and the environment.

Hugo Fearnley is Press & Communications Lead at We Own It.

