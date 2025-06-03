You can’t fix England’s water crisis while pretending privatisation works

3 June 2025, 14:32 | Updated: 3 June 2025, 14:49

You can’t fix England’s water crisis while pretending privatisation works.
You can’t fix England’s water crisis while pretending privatisation works. Picture: Alamy

By Hugo Fearnley

We now have the interim findings of what the government hailed as the ‘largest review of the water sector since privatisation.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The problem is the review was blocked from looking at the issue of privatisation itself.

If I go to the doctor with cataracts, I want all treatments to be discussed and evaluated. What I don’t want is a doctor who says they’re ideologically opposed to performing cataract surgery, so sends me home with a bottle of vitamins.

What we’re witnessing is the catastrophic failure of the water privatisation experiment. Bills are going up 35%, sewage pollution is out of control, and the neglected network is leaking 3 billion litres of water a day. Yet we are still seeing huge sums of money being extracted by foreign billionaires and hedge funds. £85 billion has been extracted since Thatcher sold off the rights to our most precious resource in 1989. In the same period the water companies have racked up over £60 billion of debt. It’s nothing short of a state-sponsored ponzi scheme.

By ignoring public ownership as a solution, the government has shown that it’s still wedded to Thatcher’s failed privatisation experiment. The report is an exercise in tinkering around the edges, while trying to look like you’re ushering in radical reform - but the public aren’t buying it.

82% of us want water in public ownership. Many of us glance enviously over the border to Scotland where publicly run water delivers cheaper bills (£113 less per year on average) and higher levels of investment.

Right now billpayers in England and Wales are paying a whopping 35% ‘privatisation tax’ because money is leaking out to pay for shareholder dividends and expensive debt mountains racked up by greedy water companies.

Research by Greenwich University shows that public ownership of water could save £3-5 billion a year - even if shareholders are fully compensated. Even more public money could be saved if the Environment Secretary stepped in and took decisive action. Steve Reed could use his powers of special administration to take control of the water companies, slash their rotten debt and then take them into permanent public ownership.

The report says there is ‘no simple, single change, no matter how radical, that will deliver the fundamental reset that is needed for the water sector.’ Wrong - public ownership works, that’s why it's the norm in 90% of the world.

By ignoring a viable solution to the water crisis, the government is continuing to side with the privatising profiteers whilst ignoring the people and the environment.

________________

Hugo Fearnley is Press & Communications Lead at We Own It.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

What is the ‘tip’ that has led to yet another search for Madeleine McCann? Maybe it’s time to just stop.

What is the ‘tip’ that has led to yet another search for Madeleine McCann? Maybe it’s time to just stop

4 hours ago

The West is coming apart - Britain’s defence review ignores the real crisis.

The West is coming apart - Britain’s defence review ignores the real crisis

5 hours ago

The vape ban means nothing without real enforcement.

The vape ban means nothing without real enforcement

6 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia

Six things you need to know about Alzheimers - as drug trials bring new hope

Will I am, LeAnn Rimes, Tom Jones, Danny Jones, and Tom Fletcher as judges on The Voice UK last year.

The Voice UK coaching line-up revealed with US star replacing country singer LeAnn Rimes

DJ Próvaí of Kneecap performs during Wide Awake Festival at Brockwell Park on May 23, 2025

Kneecap announce ‘biggest headline show outside of Ireland’ at London arena

EuroMillions tickets and a pen

Biggest-ever £199,000,000 EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs tonight

The farmhouse where police have been searching for Madeleine McCann

Live updates: Police drain a well in search for Madeleine McCann

Keir Starmer Puts UK On War-fighting Readiness In Defence Review

Britain 'to commit to spending 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence' within the next decade as NATO hike targets
the DragonFire system currently being developed for Royal Navy use by Leonardo/Campaign Manager David Brown showed us the Miysis DIRCM, billed as one of the world’s most advanced operational Directed Infrared Countermeasures system.

LBC visits laser defence site as £1billion pledged to protect British ships

Pep Guardiola has his eyes on some top talent to add to Manchester City's team sheet this summer

How Man City could line up with Cherki in 2025/26

The Duchess of Sussex has decided to "just pause" restocking her As Ever brand

Meghan stops selling her As Ever jam... for now - as she wants to avoid 'annoying' customers
Call the Cabinet: Nick Ferrari is joined by Environment Secretary Steve Reed to take your calls

Call the Cabinet: Nick Ferrari is joined by Environment Secretary Steve Reed to take your calls | 03/06/25