English whisky competes with the best - now it deserves the same legal status

27 February 2025, 11:28

English whisky competes with the best - now it deserves the same legal status
English whisky competes with the best - now it deserves the same legal status. Picture: EWG
Morag Garden

By Morag Garden

The publication of the Geographical Indication (GI) submission for English Whisky marks a significant milestone for the sector and reflects the hard work and dedication of all those involved in the process.

It is the result of four years of collective discussion with members and DEFRA and there is much to celebrate.

The English Whisky Guild is confident that their application will be approved which will then mean that all four nations of the UK will have their own national Whisky Geographical Indication that legally protects their bespoke whisky production.

Whisky is enjoyed across the globe and many countries have established legal protection for their whisky. By setting their own whisky and ‘Single Malt’ definition they have forged a path which reflects their own standard characteristics and regional uniqueness.

If we look across to Europe, we see the French Whisky regions requiring all process to take place within the region rather than one site. Looking further afield we have the newly established American Single Malt Whisky standard also agreeing to focus on country, not site. We even have alignment with our Whisky community in Australia and New Zealand.

These differing standards support the creation of quality whisky while fostering innovation and differentiation in each country. English Whisky is not turning its back on tradition but looking to embrace modernity and uniquely combine the innovation of New World Whisky with the craftsmanship of UK manufacturing, positioning it perfectly in the market.

Our GI requires all grain to be sourced from the UK, which is unique across the four UK whisky nations and supports our local farmers. We believe this GI will help the English Whisky industry to go from strength to strength and will play an important role in the English food and drink sector.

The Welsh gained legal protection in 2023 and hold a GI for Single Malt Welsh Whisky which assists in safeguarding both the quality of the product and its source of origin. The Welsh single definition is the same as the English definition, and with this legal precedent already in place, the EWG hopes there will be no barriers to entry.

English Whisky GI will ensure quality, authenticity and market differentiation and also establish common standards for English Whisky and will be a quality mark for consumers. Ensuring quality and innovation are at the forefront of all we do, so it is vital for this fast-growing English Whisky industry to receive GI status and legal protection.

Over the last three years, 30 new English distilleries have opened and English Whisky is now enjoyed in over 30 countries globally. Its growing reputation has been recently recognised having won The World’s Best Single Malt Whisky twice in the past three years (The Lakes Distillery and The English Whisky Co).

The World Whisky Awards 2025 Category Winners included six English Whisky distilleries (Cotswolds Distillery, Fielden Whisky of England, White Peak, Adams, Bankhall Distillery and The Foundry and Canterbury Brewers and Distillers) who were all awarded gold medals for their English Whisky. These recent wins further cement English Whisky’s world-class reputation and it is a whisky that is gaining momentum globally.

We look forward to engaging in the DEFRA consultation process alongside SWA and other interested parties to ensure the standards for English whisky are robust and reflective of our commitment to quality, innovation and diversity, which is the backbone of English Whisky.

Morag Garden is CEO of the English Whisky Guild.

