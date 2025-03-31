Equity, diversity and inclusion make London a better place to live and work

By Debbie Weekes-Bernard

At City Hall, we’re proud to have equality, diversity and inclusion at the core of all our work.

Equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI). These are simple words that have been used by organisations across the world to create equal opportunities and make the most of a broad range of experiences.

For generations we have seen doors closed to certain groups of people and talent left unfulfilled but, through EDI, companies have been working hard to level the playing field, and they have seen the benefit from it.

It’s a very straightforward idea – rather than having an organisation made up of people with very similar backgrounds who are encouraged to do everything in the same way, why not make the most of our varied skills and experiences, and ensure that people feel valued and listened to where they work.

Yet these efforts to tackle inequality have become a lightning rod for hostility and criticism.

The idea of encouraging under-represented people and communities into industries and senior roles has become hugely weaponised in the US – and it’s threatening efforts around the world.

We’re seeing claims that this work has gone too far, that the best candidates are not getting selected, and – astonishingly – diverse employees have been blamed when something goes wrong.

We’ve seen multinational companies rapidly withdraw from schemes claiming that they have achieved what they need to and remove funding from community organisations.

Jobs and growth are at risk, progress is being threatened and communities are feeling attacked once again as we see a sustained effort to row back hard-won rights.

But the truth is that these are all dangerous misconceptions that will damage both businesses and our society in the long term.

Research by the LSE, of firms in the UK and US, found that EDI is actually associated with higher long-term market performance and increased productivity – and this is even greater in firms with higher levels of ethnic diversity in senior management. It leads to better decision making, and better recruitment and retention.

Yet, despite evidence to the contrary, it is well known that at times of economic crisis, racialised minorities and migrants are often the first to be scapegoated and blamed for draining resources.

In the UK, equality legislation exists to protect people of colour, women, disabled people and others with protected characteristics. But we need programmes around EDI across all sectors, both public and private, to truly make the most of our wonderfully diverse population and ensure that people are not told their ‘faces do not fit’.

From City Hall, we’re proud to have equality, diversity and inclusion at the core of all our work and are determined to lead by example to show all employees across the capital and beyond about its importance. We have work to do, but we strive to ensure that we collectively represent London and will continue pushing hard so that everyone is supported to do their best.

We work with employers, industry bodies and other public authorities to improve pathways for under-represented groups into workplaces. Our Workforce Integration Network is helping break down the barriers that Londoners from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds face accessing some industries, and organisations who have taken part are seeing the benefit of expanding their talent.

Earlier this year, The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, launched his Loved and Wanted campaign to send a clear and unambiguous message to our richly diverse city, that everyone, regardless of background, is loved, wanted, respected and valued. I know this is a view shared by the majority of businesses and organisations in the capital, despite the sense that progress may be grinding to a halt in many parts of the world.

London is the greatest city in the world and that is because of the incredible people who live here. Londoners come from every walk of life, from every religious, ethnic and social background and from all over the world to make this fantastic city, and we’re celebrating it.

The Loved and Wanted campaign is about recognising how besieged, unwanted and afraid many from our communities have become, and letting them know that, in London, their talents, their contributions, their very existence, is valued.

It is about acknowledging that kindness, compassion and humanity, rather than being demonstrations of weakness, create solid foundations for community, allyship and progress.

This is the kind of city we promote here in London and we are, and always will be, proud to do so.

That’s why we’ll continue to support efforts to tackle inequality, continue to champion EDI and show the world the true benefit of multi-cultural organisations and cities.

Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard is London's Deputy Mayor for Communities and Social Justice.

