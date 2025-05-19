Brexiteers anger at Keir Starmer's 'EU reset' is 'ludicrous and unpatriotic', says Andrew Marr

19 May 2025, 18:37

Andrew Marr on today's EU rest
Andrew Marr on today's EU rest. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I am a pretty gentle, relaxed, herbivorous kind of woodland creature. I don’t get hot under the collar about much.

But I’m getting hot this evening and it is at the ludicrous, offensive and unpatriotic language being thrown around by the Brexit right against this new deal with the EU.

Surrender. Humiliation. Sell-out. Betrayal. And all this, note, because Keir Starmer has agreed to continue the fishing deal first struck by Johnson in his Brexit heyday for another dozen years.

Boris Johnson now regards that as apparently so disgraceful he’s resorted to spewing out bizarre sexual metaphors about the prime minister. Maybe he’s trying to tell us something. Anyway.

Yes, fisherman are angry, and yes, they would like to exclude French and other European trawlers from more British waters.

But this is a deal which should make the whole country better off, will bring good industrial jobs, give us better energy security and in the shops, more choice and lower prices. It will make it easier to get through passport control and do deals to help combat illegal migration. Betrayal?

Fishing accounts for 0.03% of our output and the deal will, anyway, make it easier for British fishermen to sell their produce abroad. Talking about surrender and betrayal is the language not of deal-making but of war.

That is deranged. We’re not at war with the European Union or France, we have been negotiating with them, give and take to increase prosperity. The Brexiteers have cost the economy - that is, you and me - around 4% of our GDP, according to the office of budget responsibility.

Bloomberg Economics, not exactly a wing of the Socialist Workers Party, suggests it has cost Britain £100 billion every year in lost output.

Brexiteers have been arguing today that the extra boost to the British economy from this deal, 9 billion, is nothing like enough - but they are also arguing and just the same time it goes too far. Do a smaller deal for a bigger result?

None of this makes sense. But, for our friends on the hard-core Brexit side of the argument, Nothing would.

Try to soften the damage. Try to mitigate it and bring better jobs back home. You are surrendering.

It’s a betrayal. Again, this isn’t a war. When I was a small boy, I was brought up with war comics full of brutal, cowardly foreigners fighting brave and cheery Tommies.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Joe Biden’s diagnosis is a stark reminder that the most common cancer in men can affect us all

Joe Biden’s diagnosis is a stark reminder that the most common cancer in men can affect us all

3 hours ago

Chicken, champagne and trade: UK-EU deal promising, but far from finished

Chicken, champagne and trade: UK-EU deal promising, but far from finished

4 hours ago

Starmer's Euro Vision - New UK-EU trade deal gets douze points for diplomacy, but less for growth

Starmer's Euro Vision - New UK-EU trade deal gets douze points for diplomacy, but less for growth

4 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Chester, 57, died in the blaze

Tributes paid to 'hero' father killed helping firefighters during blaze at former RAF base

One-legged dementia patient Donald Burgess was pepper sprayed and tasered three weeks before he died

Moment police pepper spray and taser amputee care home resident, 92, in his wheelchair shown in court
Lulu with her dog Fudge at the launch 'Lulu's Mental Health Trust' in East London.

Lulu opens up about going into therapy as she says completing new memoir felt 'intense'

The collision occurred on Uxbridge Road, close to the junction with Loftus Road, west London.

Pedestrian dies after horror crash with e-bike on west London high street

As of May 2025, there are more than 800 Poundland shops across the UK

Which Poundland shops are closing

William Kate George Duchess

What are Britain's paternity leave rules?

Mighty Hoopla 2024

London park festivals will go ahead despite legal challenge by local residents

Dame Joanna Lumley poses at the Burncoose Nurseries stall

Chelsea Flower Show opens with striking garden designs and celebrity visitors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, left. The Duchess has shared never seen before pictures of the couple, right, on a mood board.

Meghan shares heartwarming unseen family pics of Prince Harry and kids on seventh anniversary
Brexiteer calls James O’Brien ‘to see how many times he’d be interrupted’

Brexiteer calls James O’Brien ‘to see how many times he’d be interrupted’