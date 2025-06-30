The events at Glastonbury were disgraceful and must not go unpunished, writes Richard Tice

30 June 2025, 18:13

Calling for the death of anyone is unacceptable in any peaceful and civilised society, writes Richard Tice
Calling for the death of anyone is unacceptable in any peaceful and civilised society, writes Richard Tice. Picture: Alamy
Richard Tice

By Richard Tice

The events at Glastonbury this past weekend were disgraceful and must not go unpunished.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Calling for the death of anyone is unacceptable in any peaceful and civilised society. This is the kind of behaviour that marks the line between civilisation and savagery.

It also serves as a stark reminder of the two-tiered justice system that now plagues the United Kingdom.

We live in a country where child predators and aspiring terrorists receive lighter sentences than those who post offensive tweets. A country where police carry out 30 home visits a day over social media posts, yet look the other way when it comes to grooming gangs, and fail to deport foreign criminals.

Meanwhile, women like Lucy Connolly—a mother—can face up to three years in prison for a nasty tweet.

While her remarks were wrong, they most certainly were not deserving of such severe punishment. If Bob Vylan walks away from this unscathed, for a crime far worse than Lucy’s, we only have greater evidence of two-tier justice.

Bob Vylan vocalist Pascal Robinson-Foster has neither retracted his comments nor offered an apology. This remains an active incitement of violence against the soldiers of a close ally.

Keep in mind, Lucy Connolly is currently serving prison time with violent criminals for a post that was swiftly deleted. A post she made in a flash of anger following the attacks in Southport.

This is a justice system broken by decades of neglect from both the Conservative and Labour parties.

The British people deserve a justice system that treats everyone equally—one that never tolerates calls for violence or death chants. The hardworking British public deserves a system that protects them, not one driven by political agendas or double standards.

Bob Vylan stood before an audience of nearly 65,000 people, chanting “death to the IDF” and “I hear you want your country back, shut the f**k up”.

A Reform government will ensure you truly get your country back—a country full of people that love it and are willing to fight for it. A country that is safe, patriotic, and free. A country where there is no place for lunatics chanting for death and violence at a music festival.

This is not the United Kingdom we grew up in, and it is certainly not the one we wish to leave to our children and grandchildren.

Reform will bring us back to a country of sanity and security—a nation that puts its own people first. A country where hard work is rewarded, everyone has a fair chance to succeed, and all people are treated equally under the law. They must be judged by their actions, not by their race or religion.

________________

Richard Tice is Deputy Leader of Reform UK and MP for Boston and Skegness.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Part of the giant tree which collapsed. A 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital later the same day

I used to climb the Chalkwell Park tree - locals have been worried about it for years

2 hours ago

x

BBC must stop broadcasting Glastonbury: Hate speech can never have a national platform, writes Chris Philp

2 hours ago

Jamie Peston says Glastonbury no feels like a safe or welcoming place for Jewish people and he won't be going back

Visible, Jewish, and Unwelcome: The Message Glastonbury Now Sends People Like Me

3 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival

Who is Bob Vylan? Frontman Pascal Robinson-Foster facing police action over Glastonbury chant is a vegan father from Ipswich
The Vivienne was found dead in bath by a neighbour, an inquest has heard. Picture: Getty

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne found dead in bath after neighbour raised alarm

Kneecap and Bob Vyland are being investigated by police

Kneecap and Bob Vylan probed by police after Glastonbury performances - as criminal investigation under way
Bob Vylan performed on Glastonbury's West Holts stage on Saturday

All of Bob Vylan's remaining 2025 tour dates

25th Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show

Jon Bon Jovi refusing to sell beachfront property to myserious buyer

Just friends: Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

'Just friends': Emma Raducanu quashes Carlos Alcaraz dating rumours

Footage obtained by the Sun shows Harry Styles and a mystery woman kissing at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

'Sparks were flying': Harry Styles caught kissing mystery woman in Glastonbury VIP section

Halifax stopped the £5 cash in mid June

No more £5 cash for Halifax Reward customers

Caller Comp

LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

x

What Glastonbury shows is that harassing Jews has become cool again