Watching a fare evader dodge death was horrifying - we need a crackdown, but at what cost?

Watching a fare evader dodge death was horrifying - we need a crackdown, but at what cost? Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

When a rail passenger leaps in front of a train to evade a swarm of ticket inspectors clad in stab-proof vests, it begs the question: how far are we prepared to go to reclaim a fare?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robert Jenrick’s one-man crusade to bring fare dodgers to justice was a viral stunt that hit on a very real sense of frustration. For those who haven’t seen the clip, the one-minute video saw the shadow justice secretary take to London’s transport network in a bid to confront fare dodgers - or barrier bandits, as I have come to affectionately name them.

Jenrick’s decision to square up to those openly flouting the law goes against a very British principle: unbridled passive aggression. We’re a nation of silent huffers. A country that chooses to silently stare down those disrupting the status quo, with furrowed brows and a shake of the head, rather than directly addressing the issue at hand. But then again, is it any wonder?

Recent days have seen a man jailed for killing a fellow tube passenger with a single punch. And while attempting to confront one fare evader, Jenrick was met with what appeared to be threats of violence, responding: "You what, you're carrying a knife, did you say?”

This week, six unmarked ticket inspectors, dressed head-to-toe in black and wearing black stab-proof vests, swarmed my carriage as it pulled into a London overground station. A man, seated in the far corner, had nowhere to go. These individuals weren’t dressed in standard British Transport Police uniforms. To the untrained eye - or a tourist for that matter, they could easily have been mistaken for a group of police officers with body cams strapped to their chests. Given the current backdrop of ICE raids in the US and an international immigration crackdown, this is a scene capable of inducing undeniable terror. So he ran.

Sprinting through the nearest door, the man leapt off the far end of the platform in a bid to escape.

The honk of the train horn. The man’s bellowing t-shirt as he crossed the tracks before the wall of air hit his body. The screeching sound of brakes. The screams from my fellow passengers.

I was convinced this man - a son, a stranger, and possibly even a father - had just lost his life in front of my eyes. But when he suddenly appeared between freight carriages on the far platform looking as pale as a ghost, the relief was indescribable. However, the relief was instantly replaced by a question: are these really the levels that we, as a civil society, are willing to stoop to in order to collect a £3.45 fare?

With fare evasion hitting what can only be described as epidemic levels - stats suggest one in 25 people are failing to pay for public transport in the capital - it feels as though public sentiment is shifting. A sense of injustice is replacing silent tolerance with palpable anger. Jennrick’s viral hit a nerve. It united commuters behind a common bugbear at a time when the cost-of-living crisis has many in a chokehold. Those living pay cheque to pay cheque haemorrhage money daily on a poorly functioning transport system - so why should a growing number expect a free ride?

I, for one, am done with sitting back and accepting that barrier-hopping will soon become a competitive sport. That was until earlier this week, when a man, who appeared to be just another train passenger, hurled himself in front of an oncoming freight train in a bid to evade ticket inspectors. The screams that accompanied the incident will eternally haunt me.

Illustrating the extremes of a visible, public-facing crackdown, what began as an otherwise mundane London commute rapidly descended into chaos. I can only speculate as to whether the gang of inspectors marching down the aisle was in any way connected to Jennrick’s video or the rising public profile of fare evasion. But the sheer scale of the operation suggested a link.

A man who tosses the coin and decides that stepping into the path of an oncoming freight train is a sensible decision is a man plagued by fear. The panic on his face was reminiscent of a cornered animal - one that would give anything to escape. So, when risking your life pales in comparison to the consequences dished out by these six figures aboard a train, it’s clear we’re doing something wrong.

Now, I’m pulling a Starmer and preparing for a U-turn. I’m here, as someone who believes in standing up for injustice, insisting there must be a better way of tackling fare evasion than sending gangs to intimidate train passengers. It’s a matter of basic common sense - an issue that should be tackled at the barriers and not aboard trains. And we need inspectors’ identities to be clear.

Robert Jennrick’s MP-turned-vigilante routine is rooted in common sense on an issue that triggers moral outrage. But when a mother comes milliseconds from receiving the phone call that every parent dreads, you have to ask yourself: Is this the cost we’re willing to pay for a train ride? My view - and I’m sure one shared by my fellow commuters that day- is a resounding ‘no’.

________________

Danielle de Wolfe is LBC's Senior Digital News Editor.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk