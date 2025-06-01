If people know what happens at dog breeding facilities - and that they fund this abuse- public opinion would shift

1 June 2025, 08:44

Faye Winter at a protest
Faye Winter at a protest against MBR Acres . Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

Just outside the picturesque town of Huntingdon lies a place that defies its surroundings. A facility shrouded in secrecy, guarded by barbed wire and security fences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As a lifelong dog lover, I was drawn to discover the truth about what happens at MBR Acres, the dog-breeding facility that has become the focus of growing public outcry.

Since July 2021, a dedicated 24-hour protest known as Camp Beagle has been camped outside its gates.

Like many, I didn’t want to believe what our taxes were funding. But once I arrived at the camp, the reality hit me hard.

The emotional weight was overwhelming.

From just outside the facility, I could hear the muffled screams of dogs trapped inside what appear to be metal containers—soundproofed to conceal their suffering, cut off from natural light, and permeated by a nauseating stench I can only describe as rotting waste.

These dogs will never feel grass under their paws.

They’ll never see the sun, receive a name, or experience kindness.

They are not protected by the basic animal welfare laws our government so proudly upholds.

Instead, they are assigned a number and destined for the same cruel fate.

Thousands of beagles are bred at MBR Acres in the name of “science,” used in toxicology tests that often end in death.

The dogs endure immense suffering, screaming in pain, sometimes until their final breath, before their bodies are dissected for further analysis.

Even more disturbing is the fact that these tests are outdated and unreliable.

Over 92% of drugs tested on animals never reach the market.

In an age when innovation and compassion are shaping the future, why are we still supporting practices so clearly rooted in the past?

As a nation of animal lovers, the silence is deafening.

While the United States has taken steps to free beagles from similar institutions, the UK continues to turn a blind eye.

I can’t help but wonder: are we ignoring this because billion-dollar pharmaceutical interests are at stake?

I’ve been proud to support Camp Beagle and recently attended a parliamentary debate on the issue.

Many MPs who were present shared personal stories of their own dogs, beloved members of their families.

There was widespread agreement: it's time for change.

They applauded the work of our scientists and universities who are pioneering humane, more accurate alternatives, including testing on lab-grown human tissue, which has the potential to save lives without cruelty.

I don’t claim to have all the answers. But I know this: if more people were aware of what happens behind the walls of MBR Acres, and that they’re unknowingly funding this abuse, public opinion would shift.

I will continue to use my voice and platform to shine a light on the horrors being hidden in plain sight.

hange begins with awareness, and it’s long overdue.

________________

Faye Winter is an influencer and activist for Camp Beagle, a 24/7 protest camp outside of MBR Acres.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Vet

Pet owners deserve justice when something goes wrong

18 hours ago

Labour is desperate, write Sarah Pochin

When Labour resorts to 'Nazi' taunts over the ECHR, you know they've lost the argument, writes Sarah Pochin

1 day ago

Lord Hermer

If Keir Starmer had any backbone, he would sack Lord Hermer, writes Chris Philp

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

FILE - This combo of file photos shows, actors Ncuti Gatwa, left in New York, May 5, 2025, in New York; and Billie Piper in London, March 27, 2024. (AP Photos Evan Agostini, left, and Vianney Le Caer, File)

Billie Piper announced as new Doctor Who following departure of Ncuti Gatwa

Fruit flavoured disposable vapes for sale in a West End store in London.

Disposable vape ban comes into force - but will it be enough to cut 'avalanche' of litter?

A detailed closeup shows a hand holding a cigarette with smoke rising, reflecting todays smoking culture

Where can I smoke and vape in the UK?

People thought to be migrants board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture date: Saturday May 31, 2025.

Starmer 'loses control' on immigration as 1,200 migrants cross Channel in a day

Dani captioned the post of the newly weds 'The Bowens'

Love Island's Dani Dyer and West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen tie knot in 'Bridgerton-inspired' ceremony
Paris St Germain sweep aside Inter Milan to win Champions League

Paris St-Germain thrash Inter Milan with record 5-0 win - becoming Champions of Europe for the first time
A group of people thought to be migrants onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture date: Saturday May 31, 2025.

Coastguard resources 'stretched thin' by migrant rescues as fishing boats urged to help yacht in trouble
Brandon Moore is a rugby league player.

Rugby league star missing as wife issues desperate plea to find father of three

Attorney General should 'quit' following Nazi comparison, says caller Robert

Attorney General should 'quit' following Nazi comparison, says caller Robert

The UK's housing crisis is partly due to illegal migration, argues veteran Roo

The UK's housing crisis is partly due to illegal migration, argues veteran Roo