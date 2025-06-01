If people know what happens at dog breeding facilities - and that they fund this abuse- public opinion would shift

Just outside the picturesque town of Huntingdon lies a place that defies its surroundings. A facility shrouded in secrecy, guarded by barbed wire and security fences.

As a lifelong dog lover, I was drawn to discover the truth about what happens at MBR Acres, the dog-breeding facility that has become the focus of growing public outcry.

Since July 2021, a dedicated 24-hour protest known as Camp Beagle has been camped outside its gates.

Like many, I didn’t want to believe what our taxes were funding. But once I arrived at the camp, the reality hit me hard.

The emotional weight was overwhelming.

From just outside the facility, I could hear the muffled screams of dogs trapped inside what appear to be metal containers—soundproofed to conceal their suffering, cut off from natural light, and permeated by a nauseating stench I can only describe as rotting waste.

These dogs will never feel grass under their paws.

They’ll never see the sun, receive a name, or experience kindness.

They are not protected by the basic animal welfare laws our government so proudly upholds.

Instead, they are assigned a number and destined for the same cruel fate.

Thousands of beagles are bred at MBR Acres in the name of “science,” used in toxicology tests that often end in death.

The dogs endure immense suffering, screaming in pain, sometimes until their final breath, before their bodies are dissected for further analysis.

Even more disturbing is the fact that these tests are outdated and unreliable.

Over 92% of drugs tested on animals never reach the market.

In an age when innovation and compassion are shaping the future, why are we still supporting practices so clearly rooted in the past?

As a nation of animal lovers, the silence is deafening.

While the United States has taken steps to free beagles from similar institutions, the UK continues to turn a blind eye.

I can’t help but wonder: are we ignoring this because billion-dollar pharmaceutical interests are at stake?

I’ve been proud to support Camp Beagle and recently attended a parliamentary debate on the issue.

Many MPs who were present shared personal stories of their own dogs, beloved members of their families.

There was widespread agreement: it's time for change.

They applauded the work of our scientists and universities who are pioneering humane, more accurate alternatives, including testing on lab-grown human tissue, which has the potential to save lives without cruelty.

I don’t claim to have all the answers. But I know this: if more people were aware of what happens behind the walls of MBR Acres, and that they’re unknowingly funding this abuse, public opinion would shift.

I will continue to use my voice and platform to shine a light on the horrors being hidden in plain sight.

hange begins with awareness, and it’s long overdue.

Faye Winter is an influencer and activist for Camp Beagle, a 24/7 protest camp outside of MBR Acres.

