White van warning: Britain’s best tradespeople are being driven to breaking point

By Clive Holland

Britain is home to the best tradespeople in the world. From electricians and plumbers to bricklayers and carpenters, their skills literally build and maintain our nation.

Everything you walk on, every door you open, every wall you lean on and every light switch you turn on has been put there by the greatest tradespeople of all.

Yet, time and again, lazy stereotypes persist, while the political classes choose to ignore the struggles of this critical sector, preferring glossy narratives of university degrees and white-collar work to the realities of skilled trades.

While a crippling skills deficit in construction isn’t news, the scale of the impending crisis certainly should be. To meet current demand alone, Britain needs an extra 225,000 tradespeople by 2027 - around 45,000 new entrants every single year.

Yet, people are leaving the industry at alarming rates, exacerbated by Brexit-induced departures and an ageing workforce.

As a snapshot, Department for Education data revealed completed construction apprenticeships in England fell from 12,420 in 2018 to just 7,700 in 2022.

Each year, 17,500 hopeful electricians begin apprenticeships, but only 2,500 qualify, while simultaneously 8,000 experienced electricians exit the trade annually.

Our education system must shoulder some blame. Though the government is now committing more money to apprenticeships, Fix Radio’s National Construction Audit showed that 65% of Brits were never encouraged into trades careers during their schooling, and nearly a fifth of parents actively discourage their children from pursuing construction jobs, mistakenly believing them to be poorly paid.

The prevailing degree-or-nothing mentality leaves thousands of talented young people saddled with debt and undervalued vocational skills. Meanwhile, our homegrown talent increasingly flees abroad seeking better opportunities.

The neglect from Westminster is severely illustrated by the revolving door at Cabinet level - eight ministers in as many years for housing and construction, each using the post as little more than a stepping stone.

Such political contempt directly contributes to the severe mental health crisis within the trades: the Lighthouse Club charity estimates two tradespeople tragically take their lives every working day.

Adding insult to injury, tradespeople face further pressure from well-intentioned but misguided policies, particularly the rapid push towards electric vehicles (EVs).

The ULEZ expansion alone revealed that 100,000 non-compliant vans pass through London's newly covered areas daily, yet at the time of implementation, only 40,000 electric vans were on sale across the entire UK market. Sole traders, the backbone of Britain’s trades, face significant barriers. In 2024, just 2.2% of sole-trader van drivers had electric vehicles, dwarfed by the 13% at larger firms.

High upfront costs, limited availability, and inadequate charging infrastructure leave many tradespeople unable to transition, even with government grants. TfL’s ULEZ scrappage scheme illustrated the gap starkly, with only 2% of nearly 17,000 successful van applicants choosing an electric replacement.

Large businesses can navigate these challenges through scale and resources. Sole traders, however, are squeezed by punitive ULEZ charges, substantial EV capital costs, and inadequate charging facilities.

Unless policymakers urgently address this imbalance, Britain's green ambitions risk stranding the very workforce that keeps our economy moving.

The symbolism of the Ford Transit is far more than a mere vehicle; the state of our 'white van economy' provides a clearer reflection of true economic health than financial market figures ever could.

Britain's skilled tradespeople are second to none, yet relentless pressures have stretched them to breaking point.

It's crucial that politicians finally acknowledge that our nation's prosperity depends fundamentally on those who build and maintain it.

Clive Holland presents the Clive Holland Show on Fix Radio

