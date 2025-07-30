Forget the City bankers - Britain's real economy runs on white vans and it's time to scrap the stereotypes

30 July 2025, 10:57

Forget the lazy 'white van man' stereotype; it’s these workers, not City bankers, who drive Britain's real economy.
Forget the lazy 'white van man' stereotype; it’s these workers, not City bankers, who drive Britain's real economy. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Richard Merrin

By Richard Merrin

While Westminster fixates on bankers in the City and venture capitalists in Shoreditch, a far more vital part of the British economy is being overlooked.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plumbers, electricians, builders, and delivery drivers who start their days before dawn, keep the country ticking over, and do it all from behind the wheel of a white van.

These are the men and women who fix our boilers, keep our homes standing, and ensure everything from parcels to pints arrives on time. They don’t get IPOs, share options or press coverage.

What they get is traffic fines, fuel bills, and a thousand forms of silent disdain – none more insidious than the lazy ‘white van man’ stereotype.

This caricature has long outlived its sell-by date. The media shorthand still too often equates “white van” with small-mindedness or aggression. It’s not just inaccurate; it’s damaging.

Because here’s the truth: the white van is not a joke. It’s a symbol. A symbol of self-reliance, of the dignity of skilled work, of Britain’s backbone economy.

It’s not the FTSE 100 that determines whether the country is functioning – it’s whether we can get a plumber on a Tuesday, whether builders have work, and whether deliveries arrive when promised.

You can’t build a low-carbon future, retrofit old housing stock, or install heat pumps without these workers. And yet their needs, their voices, are left out of the national conversation.

Take the green transition. We ask tradespeople to drive electric, retrofit homes to net-zero standards, and upskill overnight – but who is helping them make the switch?

An electric van can cost twice as much as a diesel one.

Charging infrastructure is patchy, especially outside major cities. And grants, when they exist, are riddled with red tape.

The green economy is being built on the backs of people priced out of participating in it.

Meanwhile, policy and politics remain stubbornly London-centric and university-obsessed. Apprenticeships have been sidelined. Vocational education is underfunded.

And the people who keep the country going are treated like a problem to be managed, not a sector to be championed.

This has to change. If politicians are serious about economic growth, regional opportunity and levelling up, they should start with the nation's white van workforce. Invest in their training. Incentivise clean vehicle adoption.

Give them a seat at the table when shaping the future of work. Because they don’t just represent economic output – they represent aspiration, resilience, and the kind of small-business entrepreneurship that once defined this country.

The next time you see a white van, don’t sneer. Recognise it for what it is: a mobile office, a toolbox on wheels, and the best indicator we have of how Britain is really doing.

-----------

Richard Merrin is CEO of independent PR agency Spreckley Partners

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, Birmingham, July 2025, with fans and onlookers bringing flowers and gifts of respect following Ozzy's passing.

Not everyone understood Ozzy - but Birmingham always did

1 hour ago

The strength of the infrastructure underpinning our communities shapes the health of our politics.

You can’t fight extremism without fixing the high street

3 hours ago

A drone Pearl Harbor is no longer hypothetical and our defences are just not ready

A drone Pearl Harbor is no longer hypothetical and our defences are just not ready

4 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The population of England and Wales is estimated to have grown by more than 700,000 in the year to June 2024, the second largest annual numerical increase in over 75 years.

Migration triggers second largest annual jump in population in over 75 years

Waitrose supermarket.

Major supermarket issues do not eat warning as popular product recalled amid diarrhoea and fever concerns

British brothers have drowned while swimming on holiday in Spain.

Tragedy as two British brothers, 11 and 13, drown in front of their father while swimming off Spanish beach

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Fans to bid farewell to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham procession

Former gang member argues bad parents are to blame for knife crime

Knife crime ‘surges by nearly 60% in London - with only one in 20 muggings solved’

A woman wearing a blue shit smiles

Extra-terrestrial life mission scientist becomes first female Astronomer Royal

Latest News

See more Latest News

England captain Ben Stokes during a nets session at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 30, 2025.

England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of fifth Test against India through injury

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz from Liverpool.

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz moves to Bayern Munich for £66.5million

Paul Mario Day has died aged 69.

Tributes pour in as Iron Maiden's original singer dies aged 69

Products made by top brands such as Ella's Kitchen and Heinz were found to have up to 70 per cent of their calories derived from sugar

Baby food bombshell: One in three food products ultra-processed as experts warn of obesity timebomb
Katy Perry, left, and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Newly single Katy Perry spotted having dinner with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Western defences exposed: Leading expert warns of "drone Pearl Harbor" risk amid alarming gaps in security

Outdated laws and lack of equipment leave West vulnerable to mass drone attack, expert warns
Academics have found a link between consuming high levels of ultra processed foods (UPFs) and lung cancer.

Study suggests link between ultra processed foods and lung cancer

A Union Jack flag and the flag of China

Foreign repression on UK soil rising 'unchecked', MPs and peers warn

LBC caller fed up with the ‘inflated prices’ in the UK is ‘appealed’ by a move to Cuba

LBC caller fed up with the ‘inflated prices’ in the UK is ‘appealed’ by a move to Cuba

The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate hails power of historic objects to inspire future as her new exhibition opens