Free Speech in the UK is vibrant, protected, and misrepresented by critics

28 February 2025, 11:06

By Dominic Crossley

The allegation that free speech is under threat in the UK does not reflect the reality. 

We have a free and vibrant press, and some of the greatest news journalists and brands in the world.

UK defamation laws were reformed over a decade ago making libel claims much more challenging to pursue, which has seen a real decline in cases.

The small number of cases that are pursued are subject to an intense legal process which protects public interest journalism.

To give the example of the Johnny Depp litigation: he was awarded many millions in his US defamation claim, sums that are never awarded in the UK, having failed in his claim in the UK.

Vance cited the individual arrested outside a pregnancy clinic in Southampton. It is a strange example given that the US has seen individuals jailed for identical acts. 

In any event it seems to me that allowing women access to healthcare during pregnancy without facing harassment, is a legitimate constraint.

The UK individual who was convicted (and sentenced to a two-year conditional discharge) for breaching court orders to prevent such harassment continues to be able to avail himself of the extensive protections UK law provides for him to express his opinions on abortion.

Dominic Crossley is a partner at specialist legal firm, Payne Hicks Beach

