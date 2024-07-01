From Dr Jill Biden to Lady Starmer - the power of a political spouse

Joe Biden’s painful performance at last week’s debate shows he’s got to stand down - but only one person can tell him that time’s up.

Being a politician is tough - everybody thinks they could do a better job, you work long hours and spend lots of time away from your family.

In order to succeed in such a difficult position, you need an understanding and patient partner.

You require a shoulder to lean on and a wise counsel you can trust. Because ‘First Lady’ isn’t an established job in Britain, political spouses are able to make the role their own.

In 2017, Theresa May called a snap general election having returned from a walking holiday with husband Philip. The nation’s second ever ‘First Gentleman’ was described by insiders as May’s ‘hidden power’.

Samantha Cameron stood alongside her husband David throughout his premiership and Cherie Blair carved out a place for herself as the PM’s spouse.

But, sometimes your partner will tell you things you’d rather not hear.

Dennis Thatcher saw his role as helping his wife Margaret tackle her stressful job. He famously urged her to resign in 1989, saying he could see the rebels circling ahead.

Imagine having to tell the Iron Lady that it’s time to quit! It’s no wonder that the first female PM considered a divorce after the tough conversation.

Now it’s time for Dr Jill Biden to take a leaf out of Dennis Thatcher’s book and tell husband Joe that the game is up.

It was painful watching Thursday’s debate and overwhelmingly, I just feel sorry for him.

Somebody in that physical state shouldn’t be forced to face the world’s media and have international pressures on his shoulders.

Out of compassion for the poor man, Dr Biden needs to tell him to do the honourable thing and call it a day - for the sake of democracy.

Back home, the UK is approaching the possibility of a Labour government by the end of the week.

Barring a savvy snap at a Taylor Swift concert, we haven’t seen Sir Keir Starmer’s wife Victoria much on the campaign.

Speaking with LBC’s Nick Ferrari, the Labour leader explained: “she is working at the NHS in a hospital” and spending time supporting their son who is completing GCSE exams.

Much has been made of Lady Starmer indicating she won’t move into Downing Street if Labour win the election. I don’t blame her for wanting to stay three miles away in their Kentish Town home to protect their children.

Over time, I’m sure that Lady Vic (as she’s affectionately dubbed in Labour circles) will establish a role for herself.

Whether that be just appearing alongside her husband at major events or picking political causes to champion - she’ll be able to write her own job description.

What’s most important is that the future First Lady of the UK can tell Sir Keir some home truths if times get tough.

