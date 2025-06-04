The funding model for elite athletes is broken - no wonder they're turning to OnlyFans

When you see your favourite athlete winning gold at the Olympics or powering through the final stretch of a race, you see their strength, speed, and success.

What you don’t see is everything - physically, mentally and financially - it took to get there.

Behind every moment of glory is a daily grind: strict training schedules, carefully regulated diets, and (for many) a full or part-time job squeezed in between. The truth is that being a professional athlete is a full-time commitment. But, unless you’re consistently winning or at the very top, it often doesn’t pay enough to live on. This is what drove canoeist Kurts Adams Rozentals to turn to OnlyFans to support his Olympic dream.

Nearly two-thirds of elite athletes have to balance more than just their sport - about half are working alongside their athletic commitments, while the other half are also enrolled in school or university.

When I got my pro license as a triathlete I didn’t even consider leaving my full time job and I’m not alone.

In the UK, a survey of endurance athletes found that around 65% were working full-time while training, which really shows just how tough it is to balance a demanding job with the pressures of elite sport.

What many people don’t realise is that unless an athlete is winning big prize money, or has a brand deal or sponsorship, their income largely depends on endemic funding a.k.a. support from within their sport. That includes national governing bodies like Paddle UK, team contracts and stipends, and race prize money. It’s a fragile system, and for most, it doesn’t pay enough to sustain a full time living.

That lack of financial support is forcing many out, with the British Elite Athletes Association (BEAA) estimating that the average athlete earns less than £22,500 annually. They also found that 64% of Olympic and Paralympic athletes said they’d quit if funding doesn’t improve, and another 21% aren’t sure they can afford to keep going.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but sports businesses have a role to play in supporting athletes beyond competition. That means helping athletes build visibility, and creating pathways to long-term opportunities, and offering financial support where possible. But, like athletes in more niche sports, these sport brands need to cover their costs. So how are athletes expected to close the gap to a livable wage that’s not solely tied to performance?

For some, building their own media presence (podcast, YouTube, etc) means that brands like CORE can provide media support in a way that provides income for the athlete and also revenues for the sponsor. But, not every athlete is a creator. 

Ultimately, governing bodies and organisations need to step up to properly fund athletes. Otherwise, we risk losing key talent: with 64% of Olympic and Paralympic athletes saying they’d quit if funding doesn’t improve in the next cycle.

The reality is: if we want our athletes to succeed - not just on the podium, but in life - they need more consistent, reliable support beyond sponsorship and race winnings.

