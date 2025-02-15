Gas prices hit two-year high: Why drilling the North Sea won’t lower UK energy bills

15 February 2025, 10:15 | Updated: 15 February 2025, 10:31

Gas prices hit two-year high: Why drilling the North Sea won’t lower UK energy bills
Gas prices hit two-year high: Why drilling the North Sea won’t lower UK energy bills. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Jess Ralston

As we approach the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gas prices have just hit a two-year high, and as anyone who pays a gas bill knows the price crisis isn’t over.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For some the solution is more gas: drill the North Sea or frack Lancashire. But that won’t bring down the UK’s gas bill. The gas price is largely set by international markets – even though we imported very little Russian gas when Ukraine was invaded, we still saw our prices spike, because gas produced here is owned by the companies that get it out of the ground and they sell it on these markets to the highest bidder.

And according to the International Monetary Fund, the UK has been ‘worst hit’ by the gas crisis because unlike other countries we’re highly dependent on it for both heating homes and generating electricity.

Perhaps the obvious solution is to reduce our demand for gas and so lower our vulnerability to price spikes. The Energy Crisis Commission, made up of consumer and business groups, certainly thinks so, pointing to rolling out renewables, insulating homes and installing more electric heat pumps as the way to avoid a future crisis.

A small number of people will always take a dislike to new technologies, but they are out of touch with the public. Solar and wind are the most popular ways to generate electricity backed by 82% and 79% of the British people respectively.

Anyone who calls for the slowing down of the renewables roll out is essentially calling for more reliance on gas, which we will increasingly get from abroad. North Sea output has been declining for decades and any more drilling will produce limited amounts which will again be sold to the highest bidder.

“The best way of reducing the UK’s future exposure to these volatile prices is to cut fossil fuel consumption on the path to net zero…shifting to a renewables-based power system... Any increases in UK extraction of oil and gas would have at most, a marginal effect on the prices faced by UK consumers in future.”

Words from the UK’s independent advisors the Climate Change Committee in late 2022, around a year after gas prices started to spike ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They apply as much today as they did then.

  • Jess Ralston is the Head of Energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU)

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Trump’s shift on Ukraine: a new approach to NATO and global diplomacy

Trump’s shift on Ukraine: America's new approach to NATO and global diplomacy

42 mins ago

Ukraine’s landmine crisis: a deadly legacy that threatens lives, recovery, and global security

Ukraine’s landmine crisis: a deadly legacy that threatens lives, recovery, and global security

1 hour ago

Farmers are fighting back against Labour’s tax hikes – other businesses must do the same

Farmers are fighting back against Labour’s tax hikes – other businesses must do the same

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Social media footage showed a man being kicked on the ground by his knife-wielding attacker.

Two charged by police after shock footage shows man kicked and spat at by knifeman after ‘burning Koran’ in London

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 15, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

Zelenskyy calls for creation of ‘European army’ as he warns Russia 'will pull Europe apart' if not defeated

The woman who said she was raped by rappers and business moguls Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000, when she was 13, has dropped her civil lawsuit against both men.

Woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of raping her when she was 13 drops lawsuit

Rob and Lindsey Burrow a few weeks before he died

Rob Burrow's wife reveals heartbreaking moment she knew rugby league star 'couldn't go on' with MND struggle

Axel Rudakubana will be 'target number one' in prison

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana's sentence won't be referred to Court of Appeal despite claims it's 'unduly lenient'

Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures

Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jannik Sinner

World tennis number one Jannik Sinner handed three-month ban for doping

Keith Edun, 47, used the messaging app “Kik” to spread vile images of children

Predator who encouraged man to rape a baby after sharing vile images of children online is jailed for 21 years
Liam Payne died last Wednesday.

One Direction star Liam Payne was 'sectioned' after near-fatal overdose months before death, close friend claims
uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

Winning numbers revealed as single UK EuroMillions ticket holder scoops massive £65million Valentine’s Day jackpot
The Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt

Manhunt launched after woman seriously injured at village pub in Valentine's Day 'shooting'
The damaged shield

'Risk of radioactive leak' after Russian 'high explosive' drone hits Chernobyl, causing 'significant damage'
The fire broke out at the Chiltern Firehouse

Fire engulfs celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse as 100 evacuated from luxury hotel

Trump confirms he will meet Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks'

Trump to meet with Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks' - as JD Vance slams Europe in fiery speech
Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip to Red Cross

Israeli hostages paraded on stage before being freed - as four Palestinian prisoners released in 'critical condition'
Roses are red, violets are blue. This Valentine's Day there’s no Uber for you.

Roses are red, violets are blue. This Valentine's Day there’s no Uber for you.