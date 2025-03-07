Gen Z was raised on social media - now they’re asking for limits

7 March 2025, 08:13

Gen Z was raised on social media - now they’re asking for limits
Gen Z was raised on social media - now they’re asking for limits. Picture: Alamy

By Anna McShane

Today, MPs will vote on the Safer Phones Private Members' Bill, a proposal to introduce stronger protections for young people online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is a moment of reckoning, not just for children, but for adults too.

Our polling reveals a surprising twist: Gen Z, the first generation raised on social media, is increasingly uneasy about the technology that has shaped their lives.

We found 62 per cent of young Britons believe social media does more harm than good for young people. Four in five say they would try to keep their own children off social media for as long as possible, with regret over childhood screen time widespread.

Probably most striking is that young people don't just see this as their struggle. Nearly half of Gen Z say their parents are just as bad, if not worse, when it comes to mobile phone addiction. As Ethan, 19, one of our focus group participants said, "I'm always kicking off with my dad if we're watching a film and he's on his phone; they're on it more than me."

Parents worry about their children's screen time, but their children worry about theirs too.

So this isn't, as is sometimes portrayed, just an issue of parental concern or mum and dad projecting their own anxieties onto their children. Gen Z have lived their lives through social media - and they don't like how it's turned out.

They say it’s become more toxic, more addictive and more harmful. And while efforts to regulate have long been met with industry resistance, this polling flips the script: the very users these platforms rely on are also asking for stronger protections for the next generation.

They know that parental rules are easily circumvented - 84 per cent admit to having bypassed restrictions at home when they were younger—and that self-control is no match for algorithms designed to hook people in.

And it's not just young people and parents who want change. Our polling last month shows this concern cuts across all age and political divides.

Three-quarters of Gen Z want stronger social media protections for children, but so do voters across the spectrum. This isn't a niche issue, it’s a broad public demand for action.

If even the first fully digital generation is pushing back, that tells us something. Today’s bill may not deliver everything campaigners had hoped for, but it marks a significant shift - one that politicians must now build on.

________________

Anna McShane is Director of The New Britain Project.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

This is not the White House – this is Our House. It’s time to stop the aid cuts.

This is not the White House – this is Our House. It’s time to stop the aid cuts

20 hours ago

Endometriosis, menopause, and wait times – the women’s health crisis we can’t ignore.

Endometriosis, menopause, and wait times – the women’s health crisis we can’t ignore

22 hours ago

Forget oil, the real battle is for rare earth minerals - so why are we letting China win?

Forget oil, the real battle is for rare earth minerals - so why are we letting China win?

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Richard Tice speaking to LBC in Glasgow.

John Swinney branded 'jealous juvenile' by Reform UK

YouTube star Andrew Cross has died at the age of 36

YouTuber Andrew Cross dies aged 36 after being taken off life support weeks after horror crash

A former British soldier has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, state media has claimed.

British ex-soldier sentenced to 19 years in Russian jail after being caught fighting for Ukraine

Police continue to hunt Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of John Hunt's family.

Crossbow killer ‘tricked his way into victims’ home by telling his ex's mother ‘he was dropping off some of her stuff'

Watch the moment a 400 kilo dolphin landed on a fishing boat in New Zealand.

Watch the shocking moment a 400 kilo dolphin crashes onto a boat in New Zealand

Emma Raducanu breaks her silence.

'I couldn’t see the ball through the tears’: Emma Raducanu breaks silence on stalker hell

Latest News

See more Latest News

LEZ And ULEZ Zone Signs London

London boroughs which opposed ULEZ expansion see largest reductions in a harmful air pollutant
David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley (right) was heard screaming and crying outside her mother's home

David Hasselhoff's daughter heard 'screaming and crying' after mother 'took her own life'

Emergency services deal with the destruction in Kharkiv

Russia launches ‘massive missile and drone’ attack on Ukraine energy targets

Drivers have been warned of disruption as a section of the M25 is planned to close until Monday

M25 closures set to disrupt drivers this weekend – find out if you are affected

Travel chaos as an unexploded WW2 bomb cancels Lon

Eurostar passengers warned not to travel today - after unexploded WW2 bomb discovered on tracks sparks chaos
Brian James

The Damned founding guitarist Brian James dies aged 70

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy vows to 'work constructively' with Trump as US-Ukraine peace talks to go ahead in Saudi Arabia
Prisons minister Lord Timpson

UK's largest jail to be created as HMP Highpoint sees 'groundbreaking' expansion - with 700 extra places
TOPSHOT-US-SCIENCE-AEROSPACE-SPACE-SPACEX-STARSHIP

SpaceX aircraft explodes mid-air just minutes after take off

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia, as Trump hits out at NATO allies 'not paying enough'