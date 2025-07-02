Glastonbury acts shouldn't have to make political statements just to 'tick a box'

2 July 2025, 08:00

Musicians shouldn't make political statements just to 'tick a box', writes Lucy Bacon
Musicians shouldn't make political statements just to 'tick a box', writes Lucy Bacon. Picture: Getty
Lucy Bacon

By Lucy Bacon

I was one of the lucky few to attend this year’s Glastonbury festival - my second time, I was thrilled to have secured a ticket, and like 200,000 others, made the pilgrimage down to Somerset early on Wednesday morning.

The festival is unapologetically left-wing, with the one-thousand-acre site being transformed into a thriving hub of activism across the five days, with murals, stages and areas themed around climate change, human rights and international aid.

The prodigal late night area, known as the South East Corner to punters, even featured artwork by campaign group Led By Donkeys, emblazoned with the likes of tech billionaire Elon Musk, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and even Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, urging us to “Send them to Mars” while we “party on Earth.”

It’s no surprise, then, that political statements came aplenty from the acts. With Bob Vylan and Kneecap attracting headlines for obvious reasons - both of which I didn’t attend, not least because I don’t like their music - but they were not alone.

Australian punk band Amyl and the Sniffers used their stage time to accuse our government of “doing jack shit” about the people of Palestine, former Little Mix member JADE urged the crowd to shout “fuck you” to those who justify genocide, and Irish singer-songwriter CMAT lead a chant of “free Palestine” at the end of her formative Friday afternoon pyramid set. And those were just the acts I saw.

I enjoyed all of the above’s performances, and have no problem with individuals speaking up for what they believe in, but something about it all felt a bit contrived. I got the feeling that the artists felt under pressure to speak out about the middle east for fear of being cancelled otherwise. It felt forced and fake.

I felt this acutely when watching British pop rock band, The 1975, take to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night for the headline slot. Frontman Matty Healy, known for being controversial with tactics such as kissing fans and gyrating at unsuspecting camera operators, cut a more mature and tamer figure during the performance, and towards the end of the set he told the crowd why he wouldn’t be making any political statements.

"We don’t want our legacy to be political,” he said.

“We want it to be about love and friendship. I’m not trying to be too earnest, but the world is full of politics already. What we really need is more love and more friendship."

A smattering of people around me booed, and speaking to fellow attendees about their set afterwards, some said they felt disappointed that he didn’t make a statement about the Middle East.

But why? Why should it be down to musicians to make statements on one of the most complicated conflicts in recent history? I agree with Healy - the world is indeed full of politics already, and I went to Glastonbury to get away from it.

In fact, my favourite acts of the festival were those who didn’t make political statements at all. The jazz quintet Ezra Collective lit up the Other Stage on Saturday afternoon with their upbeat rendition of Angie Stone’s ‘I Wish I Didn’t Miss You’ and originals such as ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ and ‘What Am I to Do?’

Drummer and band leader Femi Koleoso dedicated their set to youth workers and teachers - an ode to their roots, as the band were borne out of youth jazz programme Tomorrow’s Warriors in London. A cause we can all get behind.

Then came Nile Rodgers and Chic on Sunday where there simply wasn’t time for any posturing - as the group seamlessly transitioned from hit-to-hit from Rodgers’ extensive back catalogue, with crowd pleasers ‘Everybody Dance’ and ‘Good Times’ leaving the audience enthralled and transforming Worthy Farm into one big disco.

And isn’t that how it should be? I think we expect too much of musicians, and creatives as a whole. They’re masters of their craft, and the onus shouldn’t be on them to speak up. I, like many others, went to Glastonbury to let off some steam, listen to some great music and party with friends. Acts shouldn’t have to shoehorn in statements to their performances to be seen to be “doing something.”

Speak up for a cause you believe in, sure - like Ezra Collective did so brilliantly - but can we please stop trying to tick a box?

Lucy Bacon is a senior producer of the Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show on LBC.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

