From peace and love to ‘death to the IDF’: How did the BBC let Glastonbury become a hate rally?

1 July 2025, 11:31 | Updated: 1 July 2025, 11:39

From peace and love to ‘death to the IDF’: How did the BBC let Glastonbury become a hate rally?
From peace and love to ‘death to the IDF’: How did the BBC let Glastonbury become a hate rally? Picture: LBC/Getty
Jonathan Sacerdoti

By Jonathan Sacerdoti

When Pascal Robinson Foster, a performer in a rap band, led the crowd in the chant: “Free, Free Palestine. Death to the IDF,” any remnant of Glastonbury that was still about music and art was transformed into a circus of hate and violence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Worse still, it was eagerly broadcast live by the BBC, reaching tens of thousands at the time and countless more online. Days later, under pressure, the BBC admitted that the performance contained “antisemitic sentiments,” called the language “utterly unacceptable,” and said it “should have pulled the stream.” This is not enough.

A single failure to cut the feed is not the real scandal. The BBC didn’t just air the chant, it helped create the atmosphere that made this sad spectacle possible.

For years, the BBC has peddled distorted, inflammatory coverage of Israel and Gaza, giving audiences cartoonish narratives where Israeli malice and Palestinian innocence are presented as moral certainties.

It is part of a pattern. I have reported from the war zones in the Middle East, including most recently throughout the current war with Iran.

I’ve taken shelter under rocket fire. I know how complex, tragic, and morally demanding this conflict is.

And the BBC, which should be helping to inform people, has instead left them defenceless against propaganda.

Consider the record. Jeremy Bowen claimed that Israel flattened a Gaza hospital. It was not flattened, and its carpark was hit by a Palestinian terrorist rocket.

BBC Arabic presenters were found celebrating the October 7th atrocities on their social media. The network aired a Hamas propaganda film narrated by the son of a Hamas politician.

The corporation said that Jews celebrate a holy day by spitting on Christians (we do not). It broadcast false claims that Israel targeted medics and Arabic speakers in a hospital, when in fact it had sent in medics and Arabic speakers of its own to help civilians ruthlessly used as a shield by the Palestinian terrorists.

Time and again, Hamas narratives have been repeated uncritically, Israeli sources treated with mistrust, and corrections made only after the damage was done. This is a dereliction of duty, with lethal consequences.

So when a minor rapper screams for the deaths of Israeli soldiers, many of them teenagers, many dual nationals, some British, all fighting a war to protect their country from a genocidal invasion which saw slaughtered and rape of civilians, as well as kidnapping, torture and imprisonment, he is not speaking truth to power.

He is echoing a lie that has been fed to him by the institutions around him. That is why the crowd joined in. That is why fake blood was sprayed on them, as one eyewitness reported, and old and young alike chanted for death with abandon.

The IDF, in circumstances of extreme difficulty, has made demonstrable efforts to minimise civilian harm, even as Hamas hides among civilians and weaponises their suffering.

I know, from conversations with a senior British military official, that our own armed forces study Israeli counterterrorism tactics. They are allies. They save lives. To cheer for their destruction is to cheer for the forces of chaos and massacre.

Glastonbury should never again be a stage for this kind of incitement. The BBC should never again excuse it, promote it to the public, enable it, or sanitise its origins.

Calling for the deaths of any people at a music festival is hateful and wrong, and it must be named as such.

_________________________________

Jonathan Sacerdoti is a Broadcaster and Anti-Semitism Campaigner

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Double Olympic champion Tom Dean has encouraged people to learn to swim

It's a crisis that 9 million British adults can't swim, but that can change

3 hours ago

Calling for the death of anyone is unacceptable in any peaceful and civilised society, writes Richard Tice

The events at Glastonbury were disgraceful and must not go unpunished, writes Richard Tice

18 hours ago

Part of the giant tree which collapsed. A 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital later the same day

I used to climb the Chalkwell Park tree - locals have been worried about it for years

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

House prices have slumped due to the increase in stamp duty, experts believe.

House prices fall unexpectedly after Rachel Reeves's stamp duty tax raid

Breaking News

‘Death to the IDF’ chant wasn’t inciting violence, claim band at centre of Glastonbury anti-Semitism storm
Urgent warning after dog treats laced with fishhooks discovered scattered across UK park

Urgent warning after dog treats laced with fishhooks found scattered in UK park

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in The Fast And The Furious, the original 2001 film

Vin Diesel says Paul Walker character will be back for next Fast and Furious

Three senior leaders at Lucy Letby's hospital arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Three bosses at Lucy Letby's hospital arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter
Los Angeles Premiere Of "My Policeman" - Arrivals

Harry Styles' mystery new woman 'revealed' after passionate Glastonbury kiss

The Metropolitan Police is to roll out a new device which makes it easier to record bruising on victims of abuse.

Met Police seek to improve conviction rates with new tech to photograph bruises on women of colour
A man wearing armour has suffered a serious injury during a battle re-enactment when a sword entered his visor.

Crowds watch in horror as man, 37, stabbed in face with sword through visor during battle re-enactment at castle
Images of the new bank notes, featuring a portrait of King Charles, will be unveiled by the end of this year.

Royal train to be decommissioned, accounts reveal - after two trips cost more than £44,000

Natasha Devon caller

Caller Stephen challenged after insisting many people fraudulently claim benefits