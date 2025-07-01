From peace and love to ‘death to the IDF’: How did the BBC let Glastonbury become a hate rally?

By Jonathan Sacerdoti

When Pascal Robinson Foster, a performer in a rap band, led the crowd in the chant: “Free, Free Palestine. Death to the IDF,” any remnant of Glastonbury that was still about music and art was transformed into a circus of hate and violence.

Worse still, it was eagerly broadcast live by the BBC, reaching tens of thousands at the time and countless more online. Days later, under pressure, the BBC admitted that the performance contained “antisemitic sentiments,” called the language “utterly unacceptable,” and said it “should have pulled the stream.” This is not enough.

A single failure to cut the feed is not the real scandal. The BBC didn’t just air the chant, it helped create the atmosphere that made this sad spectacle possible.

For years, the BBC has peddled distorted, inflammatory coverage of Israel and Gaza, giving audiences cartoonish narratives where Israeli malice and Palestinian innocence are presented as moral certainties.

It is part of a pattern. I have reported from the war zones in the Middle East, including most recently throughout the current war with Iran.

I’ve taken shelter under rocket fire. I know how complex, tragic, and morally demanding this conflict is.

And the BBC, which should be helping to inform people, has instead left them defenceless against propaganda.

Consider the record. Jeremy Bowen claimed that Israel flattened a Gaza hospital. It was not flattened, and its carpark was hit by a Palestinian terrorist rocket.

BBC Arabic presenters were found celebrating the October 7th atrocities on their social media. The network aired a Hamas propaganda film narrated by the son of a Hamas politician.

The corporation said that Jews celebrate a holy day by spitting on Christians (we do not). It broadcast false claims that Israel targeted medics and Arabic speakers in a hospital, when in fact it had sent in medics and Arabic speakers of its own to help civilians ruthlessly used as a shield by the Palestinian terrorists.

Time and again, Hamas narratives have been repeated uncritically, Israeli sources treated with mistrust, and corrections made only after the damage was done. This is a dereliction of duty, with lethal consequences.

So when a minor rapper screams for the deaths of Israeli soldiers, many of them teenagers, many dual nationals, some British, all fighting a war to protect their country from a genocidal invasion which saw slaughtered and rape of civilians, as well as kidnapping, torture and imprisonment, he is not speaking truth to power.

He is echoing a lie that has been fed to him by the institutions around him. That is why the crowd joined in. That is why fake blood was sprayed on them, as one eyewitness reported, and old and young alike chanted for death with abandon.

The IDF, in circumstances of extreme difficulty, has made demonstrable efforts to minimise civilian harm, even as Hamas hides among civilians and weaponises their suffering.

I know, from conversations with a senior British military official, that our own armed forces study Israeli counterterrorism tactics. They are allies. They save lives. To cheer for their destruction is to cheer for the forces of chaos and massacre.

Glastonbury should never again be a stage for this kind of incitement. The BBC should never again excuse it, promote it to the public, enable it, or sanitise its origins.

Calling for the deaths of any people at a music festival is hateful and wrong, and it must be named as such.

Jonathan Sacerdoti is a Broadcaster and Anti-Semitism Campaigner

