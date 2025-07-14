Gregg Wallace is not the only problem - our industry has a culture problem we must confront

By Marcus Ryder

This week’s publication of the report into Gregg Wallace’s behaviour on MasterChef makes for grim reading.

Forty-five substantiated allegations, mostly involving inappropriate sexual language, humour, and even unwanted physical contact.

As shocking as these findings are, sadly, they’re also not surprising.

Behind the headlines lies a more profound truth: Gregg Wallace is not an outlier. He is a symptom of a wider, deeply entrenched culture in our industry - one that tolerates, excuses, and ultimately perpetuates bullying, harassment, and discrimination.

According to our most recent Looking Glass Survey, that looks into the mental health of people working behind the scenes in film, TV, and cinema, 41% of people working behind the camera have experienced bullying, harassment, or discrimination.

Even more concerning, over half of them - 53% - did not report it. Among those who did, 21% said that reporting actually made things worse.

And 27% did not even know how to report unacceptable behaviour in the first place. For freelancers, the risks are even higher.

Our research found that 61% of freelancers feared they wouldn’t get work again if they spoke up. The precarious nature of freelance contracts, the power imbalances on set, and the informal “word-of-mouth” hiring culture all combine to create a perfect storm of silence and complicity.

The investigation into Wallace highlighted these dynamics starkly. Most of the alleged incidents took place in an environment with inadequate complaints processes and a culture where inappropriate comments were brushed off or even laughed at. Freelancers hesitated to complain, fearing retaliation or the loss of future work.

This is not just a failure of one individual, but of a system that consistently fails to protect its people. And yet, it is not for lack of investment or good intentions.

Broadcasters, production companies, and industry bodies have all poured significant resources into tackling these issues.

But training sessions and policies alone are not enough. Culture is shaped in the everyday - in the power structures we create, the leaders we hold accountable, and the working environments we nurture. We know from our work that change is possible.

Productions that use our Whole Picture Toolkit - a comprehensive framework designed to embed better working practices from the outset - report measurably better outcomes.

Our survey data proves it, with better mental health outcomes. This is not just about avoiding the next scandal. It’s about safeguarding the wellbeing of our industry’s workforce - the people who make the stories we all love possible.

It’s about creating a culture where everyone, regardless of their contract status or seniority, feels safe and respected. We need to move beyond reactive measures and instead address these issues at the root, starting from the moment a production is set up.

We need leadership willing to challenge the status quo and to build a culture that values people over power. Gregg Wallace’s story should be a wake-up call. But it is up to all of us to ensure it leads to meaningful change - not just another headline that fades away.

The Film and TV Charity provides vital support to everyone working behind the scenes in film, television, and cinema - offering mental health services, financial grants and guidance, a dedicated Bullying Advice Service, and more.

Marcus Ryder is CEO of the Film and TV Charity.

