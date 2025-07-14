Gregg Wallace is not the only problem - our industry has a culture problem we must confront

14 July 2025, 17:58

This week’s publication of the report into Gregg Wallace’s behaviour on MasterChef makes for grim reading, writes Marcus Ryder.
This week’s publication of the report into Gregg Wallace’s behaviour on MasterChef makes for grim reading, writes Marcus Ryder. Picture: Alamy

By Marcus Ryder

This week’s publication of the report into Gregg Wallace’s behaviour on MasterChef makes for grim reading.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forty-five substantiated allegations, mostly involving inappropriate sexual language, humour, and even unwanted physical contact.

As shocking as these findings are, sadly, they’re also not surprising.

Behind the headlines lies a more profound truth: Gregg Wallace is not an outlier. He is a symptom of a wider, deeply entrenched culture in our industry - one that tolerates, excuses, and ultimately perpetuates bullying, harassment, and discrimination.

According to our most recent Looking Glass Survey, that looks into the mental health of people working behind the scenes in film, TV, and cinema, 41% of people working behind the camera have experienced bullying, harassment, or discrimination.

Even more concerning, over half of them - 53% - did not report it. Among those who did, 21% said that reporting actually made things worse.

And 27% did not even know how to report unacceptable behaviour in the first place. For freelancers, the risks are even higher.

Our research found that 61% of freelancers feared they wouldn’t get work again if they spoke up. The precarious nature of freelance contracts, the power imbalances on set, and the informal “word-of-mouth” hiring culture all combine to create a perfect storm of silence and complicity.

The investigation into Wallace highlighted these dynamics starkly. Most of the alleged incidents took place in an environment with inadequate complaints processes and a culture where inappropriate comments were brushed off or even laughed at. Freelancers hesitated to complain, fearing retaliation or the loss of future work.

This is not just a failure of one individual, but of a system that consistently fails to protect its people. And yet, it is not for lack of investment or good intentions.

Broadcasters, production companies, and industry bodies have all poured significant resources into tackling these issues.

But training sessions and policies alone are not enough. Culture is shaped in the everyday - in the power structures we create, the leaders we hold accountable, and the working environments we nurture. We know from our work that change is possible.

Productions that use our Whole Picture Toolkit - a comprehensive framework designed to embed better working practices from the outset - report measurably better outcomes.

Our survey data proves it, with better mental health outcomes. This is not just about avoiding the next scandal. It’s about safeguarding the wellbeing of our industry’s workforce - the people who make the stories we all love possible.

It’s about creating a culture where everyone, regardless of their contract status or seniority, feels safe and respected. We need to move beyond reactive measures and instead address these issues at the root, starting from the moment a production is set up.

We need leadership willing to challenge the status quo and to build a culture that values people over power. Gregg Wallace’s story should be a wake-up call. But it is up to all of us to ensure it leads to meaningful change - not just another headline that fades away.

The Film and TV Charity provides vital support to everyone working behind the scenes in film, television, and cinema - offering mental health services, financial grants and guidance, a dedicated Bullying Advice Service, and more.

Marcus Ryder is CEO of the Film and TV Charity.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us, email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The BBC breached its editorial guidelines on accuracy by failing to disclose that the narrator of the documentary was the son of a Hamas official.

BBC's Gaza documentary is part of a deeply troubling pattern - we can no longer accept the marking of its own homework

2 hours ago

Why is Thames Water always digging up my road? Because the whole system is broken

We’re drowning in leaks while they cash in – Thames Water is everything that’s wrong with Britain

8 hours ago

In defence of the spontaneous work drink: the real business gets done at the bar

Why I’ll always say yes to a work pint – it’s the social glue we shouldn’t take for granted

9 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

The first glimpse of Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter.

Harry Potter TV series filming kicks off with first glimpse of leading star - as more cast announced
England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after the final wicket during day five of the Third Rothesay Men's Test at Lord's, London.

England beat India by 22 runs in third Test of the series

Pc Ellie Cook fired her Taser at Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, after he and his brother, Muhammad Amaad, 26, allegedly attacked her and two Greater Manchester Police (GMP) colleagues.

‘Not an option’ to walk away from Manchester Airport suspect - police officer tells court

A sinkhole filled with water

Sinkhole opens in London borough leading to disruption from 'large amount of flooding'

Katie Wallis arrives at Cardiff Magistrates.

Former Conservative MP who harassed ex-wife handed community order

Gregg Wallace smiling

Gregg Wallace breaks his silence saying he is "deeply sorry" for any distress caused

Four people have died following a plane crash at Southend Airport.

Plane crashed in 'fireball' at Southend Airport after dropping off patient for medical attention
Wells Town Hall and coroners court Wells Somerset England UK GB EU Europe

Former Met detective died in fire after locking himself in bedroom, inquest told

'People get what they vote for': Shelagh can’t help but agree with caller Colin

'People get what they vote for': Shelagh can’t help but agree with caller Colin

James O'Brien doctor caller

Doctor Adi calls James O’Brien to share his views on the doctors’ strike