Gregg Wallace’s Instagram fallout: how a misstep turned controversy into a PR disaster

2 December 2024, 13:31

Gregg Wallace’s Instagram fallout: how a misstep turned controversy into a PR disaster. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Rhea Freeman

News cycles are funny things. One day, a piece of news is everywhere and social media feeds are full of it and people’s opinions of it. And then, if left alone, it will vanish overnight and something else will take its place.

That is, if you let it.

At the end of last week, the news of Gregg Wallace stepping down from Masterchef and why was fading away fast. That was, until his Instagram Stories hit and everyone went wild.

The thing is, when you’re in a predicament like this- when allegations have been made against you that question your character and values, and have the potential to be career ending, the smart thing is to take advice from a lawyer and/or PR pro. If you don’t want to do that, the next best thing to do – in my opinion as a PR pro- is to stay quiet. Yes, people will talk about you but without any fresh fuel, their talk will eventually die out. What Gregg did was a masterclass in what not to do.

When those Stories were published yesterday, I took a sharp intake of breath. In a few short seconds, people’s opinions took a further turn. People who were on the fence jumped off when middle class women of a ‘certain age’ were mentioned. Middle class is an interesting one, because it’s defined as educated people who are neither rich nor poor… so most people (if we think in these terms), and ‘women of a certain age’… we know what was implied- but what I, and I think many others read was ‘women who know what’s right and wrong’.

So, in that moment, most women felt, well, a bit insulted… and they voiced it on social media. Also, think about who watches shows like Masterchef? I’m not saying it’s all women, but I would say the female viewership is significant. So, essentially, his words attacked the target demographic for the show he’s best known for.

When you become the news cycle for the wrong reasons, you don’t want something you’ve said to unite people in a way that isn’t helpful to you… enter #womenofacertainage and #middleclasswomenofacertainage on X.

Those trending phrases got more people talking, more people sharing experiences, and more people getting behind those who had spoken up. My feed has been FULL of it. Not just those posting, but those supporting.

The allegations weren’t great to start- it caused him to step away from a show he’s been presenting for many years, but this phrase, this attitude, and the lack of any empathy in those short but powerful Stories are likely to follow Gregg around now, whatever the outcome of any investigation.

But do I think Masterchef should be pulled from our TV screens? Absolutely not. I was shocked to read an MP saying it should be- why are we removing people’s ability to choose what they watch?

What about the people who took part, the team, and John Torode? Why are they being ‘punished’ for someone else’s actions? If ‘women of a certain age’ are the ones who have been targeted, surely they can choose?

Speaking as someone who could fall into this category, I’m pretty sure I can…

Rhea Freeman is a Brand and marketing coach & strategist - award winning PR adviser- social media expert- best selling author.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

