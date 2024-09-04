'Catastrophic failings' revealed in Grenfell inquiry show the construction industry needs to wake up

4 September 2024, 18:00 | Updated: 4 September 2024, 18:02

The Grenfell tragedy shows that the construction industry needs to wake up
The Grenfell tragedy shows that 'the construction industry needs to wake up'. Picture: Alamy
Nicola John

By Nicola John

The Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 report highlighted catastrophic failings in the tower’s fire safety practices.

Inspection and maintenance regimes were inconsistently followed—not just for the building’s cladding but for the very fire doors that were designed to protect lives.

Self-closing devices either failed or were missing entirely, meaning the doors contributed to the tower’s destruction and the deaths of its residents. The construction industry needs to wake up.

Enforcing post-Grenfell fire safety standards has been a challenge for the industry. Product inspection and maintenance practices on sites haven’t improved sufficiently.

A key recommendation of the Phase 1 report was that a “golden thread” of product information should be digitally available, so key details can be easily accessed and updated throughout the lifecycle of a door.

However, a recent survey by the Construction Leadership Council found that 92% of product manufacturers did not see digitalisation as a major concern. Seven years after Grenfell, the industry continues to demonstrate a serious lack of understanding.

The construction industry needs to change its ways, and it needs to start now. To implement systemic change, company leaders must prioritise training and development by creating systemic plans to ensure staff are up-to-date and are working according to best practices.

But it is not enough for workers to understand best practices within their trade: they must understand how to prevent fires throughout the building lifecycle. At FDM, we’re bridging the gap between construction stages by providing holistic training for those in the industry.

Every trainee is taught about the trade preceding and following their own, establishing a golden thread of best practice across the industry. We’re also advocating for a central register of qualified operatives—inspectors, maintainers, and installers—so we can ensure fire doors consistently meet the highest safety standards and prevent future tragedies.

The Grenfell disaster has proved that fire safety cannot be overlooked in construction.

Thouria Istephan, Grenfell Tower Inquiry Panel Member and Architect, summed it up perfectly at the report’s unveiling: If you work in the construction industry, and you do not feel the weight of responsibility you have for keeping people safe, you are in the wrong job".

Nicola John is Managing Director at Fire Door Maintenance, part of UAP

