Grey zone attacks are bringing conflict to Britain’s doorstep — it’s time we woke up to the threat

9 July 2025, 09:33 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 09:38

Grey zone attacks are bringing conflict to Britain's doorstep — it's time we woke up to the threat
Grey zone attacks are bringing conflict to Britain’s doorstep — it’s time we woke up to the threat. Picture: LBC/Getty
Tan Dhesi

By Tan Dhesi

The lines between peace and war have blurred. The traditional battlefields on which war is won or lost have been reshaped by the ‘grey zone’, that is conflict that falls below the threshold of war, from sabotage, espionage, cyber-attacks and disinformation campaigns.

Recently, the speed, scale and intensity of grey zone threats in the UK has increased. These threats have brought conflict to each of our doorsteps.

In the recently published National Security Strategy, the Government declared its intention to actively prepare for war on home territory. But what should this entail, and are we already one step behind? 

In our report, published today, my Committee examines the threats posed by the increase in grey zone activities, and calls on the Government to do more.

The UK should be proud of its liberal, democratic values. However, it is this openness that makes us especially vulnerable. Hostile foreign actors – both state and non-state – are attempting to undermine our way of life and drive wedges between communities.

Russia and other hostile foreign actors already consider themselves to be at war with the West. As a nation, we must be alive to – and prepared for – the challenges ahead.

Our report calls on the Government to adopt a “whole-of-society” approach to combatting these grey zone threats.

The Ministry of Defence must proactively engage with wider society – including businesses, schools and communities – to help generate an informed dialogue around grey zone threats to the UK and build consensus around a common response.

The MOD could pitch this ‘offer’ to society, building cyber skills and awareness – from protecting critical national industries, and preventing ransomware attacks, to teaching school children to stay safe online.

This would allow the Armed Forces to focus on their primary responsibility during any serious international conflict; namely, deterring or defeating military threats, the report concludes.

As an island nation, we rely heavily on undersea cables and energy pipelines – any damage to this essential infrastructure poses a serious threat to our national security.

Our report calls for greater emphasis to be placed on the continued security of this critical seabed infrastructure. The Government must provide the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) with the additional capabilities needed to provide further deterrence against Russian sabotage – for example, by reinforcing the bows of Royal Navy ships so they can operate for longer in the Arctic – and consider expanding the JEF’s presence in the Baltic.

Grey zone threats bring war to the doorstep of each and every one of us. Today’s report provides Government with a new framework for addressing grey zone threats.

These attacks do not discriminate; they target the whole of our society and so demand a whole of society response.

We all must play our part, but Government must lead the way in bringing about this change – encouraging us all to take an active role in our own security.

________________

Tan Dhesi is the Chairman of the Defence Committee and the MP for Slough

