Framing the grooming scandal as an ‘Asian’ problem is misogynistic - and a disservice to survivors

18 June 2025, 13:59

Framing the grooming scandal as an ‘Asian’ problem is misogynistic - and a disservice to survivors.
Framing the grooming scandal as an ‘Asian’ problem is misogynistic - and a disservice to survivors. Picture: Getty

By Dr Shabna Begum

Whether it is the so-called ‘Burka ban’, or the return to the so-called ‘Asian’ grooming scandal -  women’s bodies are being used in a proxy war that pretends to defend them, but it is always women who lose.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Casey’s Review is welcome, the grooming scandal is abhorrent, and we know it is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to violence against women and girls in the UK. But, from the outset, this scandal received national attention because it was framed as one defined by race.

The review this week, however, confirms what we already know - that there is no conclusive data on the ethnicity of perpetrators. This corresponds with previous Home Office reviews that confirm that the quality of data on group-based child sexual exploitation is poor, and that the evidence suggests significant limitations on what can be said about links between ethnicity and this form of offending.

Casey argues that questions about ethnicity have been ‘dodged’ and ‘shied away’ from, though this feels at odds with the volume of sensationalised media coverage that has, over the years, persistently reported the issue on terms that have vilified Pakistani, Muslim communities as pathologically deviant and sexually predatory. The current media take-up of the story is unsurprising, claims of ‘cultural incompatibility’, warped ideologies and demands for Muslim leaders to speak out against the grooming gangs have dominated the headlines.

It amplifies an Islamophobic trope that violence, particularly towards women, is an inherent feature of Muslim men - which of course it isn’t. I have experienced a sense of profound disorientation because, as a woman and a mother to a teenage daughter, I am obviously repulsed by the violence committed, but as a Muslim, I am injured by assertions that this violence is a pathological feature of my faith community.

Let’s be clear, the UK has a deep problem with misogyny and violence against women and girls - 1 in 4 women women has been raped or survived a sexual assault, 1 in 20 children, mostly girls, have been sexually abused and sexual violence is increasing.

The rise of figures like Andrew Tate, along with reports from schools nationwide, makes this upward trajectory extremely concerning. We also know that the misogyny that drives this violence sits within our state institutions and services too - social services, and the police, for example - were found derelict in their duty of care towards these survivors, demonstrating deep structural misogyny - treating the children who were victims as ‘promiscuous’ and ‘sexually available’.

This is also apparent in the way that state institutions have treated women of colour when they are the victims of sexual violence. An upcoming Runnymede Trust report shows that migrant women and girls who are the victims of trafficking, slavery, domestic violence and other forms of sexual violence are not treated as victims or survivors, and are instead reported to immigration authorities for sanction. This is symptomatic of the interaction between gendered and racialised violence.

Women of all ethnicities are being systematically failed by the institutions that exist to protect us. Framing this grooming scandal through a racial lens misses the point entirely. And, if we predetermine that it is solely Muslim men who perpetrate sexual violence, it limits our ability to recognise the severity of how deeply this violence is ingrained into UK society. This inquiry should be used to radically assess how we can keep women and girls safe, not a call to punish Muslim men collectively.

The claim that some institutional actors were unable to protect the victims for fear of being called racist, may indeed have been a relevant feature of the decisions that were made, but, given the racist riots of last year, those which have just ceased in Ballymena, I would suggest that at a broader societal level, we have witnessed quite the reverse, with a staggering emboldenment of racism in the UK that feels increasingly dangerous.

There is also an important parallel to draw between this and the recurring ‘burka ban’ story, which, whilst trading on ‘security’ fears, also asserts a ‘concern’ for the rights of Muslim women who might be forced into wearing the ‘repressive item of clothing’. This apparent endeavour to ‘help’ has little credibility when it has repeatedly led to incredible spikes in violence towards Muslim women, whilst assuming that Muslim women can’t make choices for ourselves.

Violence against women and girls is a serious problem; whether it is young girls treated as ‘prostitutes’ or Muslim women described as terrorists; the current conversations vandalise and the terms on which we need to address these issues, and in doing so endanger and undermine the safety of all women against these forms of violence.

________________

Dr Shabna Begum is CEO of the Runnymede Trust.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Iran’s top military leader is dead - but his network still threatens Britain.

Iran’s top military leader is dead - but his network still threatens Britain

3 hours ago

Before D-Day, there was Waterloo. Why don’t we remember it?

Before D-Day, there was Waterloo. Why don’t we recognise it?

4 hours ago

The traffic light food labels are a nutritional con – and we’re all falling for it

The traffic light food labels are a nutritional con – and we’re all falling for it

6 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Morocco is estimated to have around 3 million stray dogs, known locally as "Beldis"

Brit dies from rabies after contact with stray dog while on holiday in Morocco

Eddie Howe faces decisions over how to line up his squad next season

How Newcastle could line-up for 2025-26

Heston Blumenthal posing for photographers outside his Fat Duck restaurant in Bray, Berkshire, in 2009.

Chef Heston Blumenthal says moment he was sectioned was ‘like a nightmare’

.

Driving test chaos: Learners face 23,000-strong queues as bots snap up slots and 'resell' at inflated prices
tyler Perry arrives at the BET Awards on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Movie star Tyler Perry facing $260m lawsuit as fellow actor Derek Dixon accuses him of sexual assault
Singer Ariana Grande (L) and Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande attend the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Ariana Grande announces death of 'beloved' grandma Nonna Marjorie at age of 99

Champions Liverpool will host Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Premier League season

Premier League fixtures 2025/26: Full list revealed as Liverpool begin title defence against Bournemouth
Ingrid Lackova, 15.

Police launch urgent hunt for missing girl, 15, not seen since Monday

It's not fair

Nick Ferrari loses his patience with caller over ‘non-dom’ tax scheme

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement