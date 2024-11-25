The pint performance: is the ritual worth the wait, or is the two-part Guinness pour just clever marketing ploy?

By EJ Ward

There’s something undeniably fascinating about Guinness. It’s not just a drink; it’s a symbol, a culture, a phenomenon...

Walk into any pub, and you’ll likely see someone nursing the iconic pint with its dark, velvety body and creamy head, gazing at it as though it holds the meaning of life.

The reverence Guinness commands is almost religious, and the rituals surrounding it — the two-part pour, the 119.5-second wait, the insistence that it tastes better in Dublin — only add to the mystique.

But let me come right out and say it: I think the two-part pour is little more than a clever marketing ploy.

It’s a theatre of the pint, a well-crafted performance that has convinced millions that patience equals quality. It’s like a magic trick where the magician sells you the idea that the illusion is more important than the outcome.

For years, I’ve been told that the two-part pour is essential to “the perfect pint.”

First, the glass is filled three-quarters of the way and left to settle. Then, the bartender tops it up, allowing the famous cascade to finish its hypnotic journey.

While this spectacle is undoubtedly mesmerising, I can’t help but feel it’s more about showmanship than science.

This weekend I was in a round, I had to order nine pints of the black stuff and I honestly felt like I was spending more time at the bar than at the table!

Sure, Guinness argues that the nitrogenation process benefits from this ritual — that it helps form that iconic creamy head and ensures the pint’s flavour is just right. But let’s be honest: if this were truly essential, why don’t we see similar rituals for other nitro beers?

The two-part pour feels like an elaborate attempt to build an aura of exclusivity around a product that’s already pretty solid on its own.

And the genius of this ploy is that it’s worked. People who wouldn’t think twice about the pour for any other beer will complain bitterly if their Guinness is served in one go.

In a world where we demand instant gratification — where lattes are poured in seconds and meals are delivered by men on scooters — Guinness has managed to convince us that waiting nearly two minutes for a pint is not only acceptable but sacred.

That’s the power of branding. Guinness has crafted an image of itself as not just a drink but a ritual, a shared experience, a moment of quiet reverence in the hustle and bustle of life. And to their credit, they’ve nailed it.

Few brands command the same loyalty or inspire such fierce debate over the “right” way to enjoy their product.

Don’t get me wrong — I like Guinness. It’s a brilliant pint, particularly on a cold day or with a hearty plate of fish and chips. But I’m not convinced that the ritual surrounding it is anything more than clever marketing. The two-part pour isn’t what makes Guinness special; it’s the flavour, the history, and the sense of connection that comes with ordering one.

So next time you’re in the pub, and your pint is poured in one go, don’t panic. The sky won’t fall. The flavour won’t evaporate. You might just enjoy it all the more without the fuss.

In the end, Guinness is a great beer — but let’s not pretend the two-part pour is magic. It’s theatre. And sometimes, theatre is just that: a good show.

Also, while I have your attention, "Splitting the G" where you take a gulp of Guinness so that the white line in the glass is above the letter G in the Guinness logo, and the black line is below the G. At the weekend some mates and I worked out that this gulp is the equivalent of almost half a pint! It's another clever marketing ploy to make you drink more.

