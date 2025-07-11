Half of disabled children are missing out on play – that must change

By David Thomas

Play is a core part of growing up. It’s how children build confidence, form friendships, and learn to navigate the world around them.

But for too many children in the UK, especially those with disabilities, that simple right to play is being denied.

Our new research shows that half of parents with disabled children say their child is excluded from local playgrounds because they’re simply not accessible. Some are travelling over five miles just to find somewhere suitable.

This problem affects all families. One-third of parents say they struggle to find play areas that suit their child’s needs. Nearly two-thirds say their children play outside less than they did at the same age. That’s a generational shift we can’t ignore.

The research shows it’s having a real impact on parents and children. With limited options, families are turning to screens, and children are missing out on critical social development. Confidence drops. Isolation increases. Play becomes a luxury, when it should be a fundamental element of a child's development.

As housebuilders we must lead the way. As part of our role in shaping new communities, Barratt Redrow is committing to ensure that every future play space we create is inclusive and accessible.

This includes safe surfaces, equipment suitable for a range of needs, and thoughtful design that welcomes all children, regardless of ability.

We’ve worked closely with experts in play and child development – including Whizz Kidz, Play England, Play Wales, and child psychologists – to create new inclusive design guidelines.

But most importantly, we’re listening to families and young people themselves, so the spaces we build reflect what children need to feel included.

We’re calling on others, local authorities, fellow developers, and communities to join us as inclusive play should be the standard, not the exception.

Every child deserves to see a space and think: “That’s for me.”

Let’s make play possible again. Let’s build spaces that don’t leave anyone behind. Let’s make play for every body.

David Thomas is the CEO of Barratt Redrow

