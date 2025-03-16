Healing invisible wounds: Why Combat Stress is essential for veterans’ recovery, writes General Sir Peter Wall

16 March 2025, 08:59

Healing invisible wounds: Why Combat Stress is essential for veterans’ recovery
Healing invisible wounds: Why Combat Stress is essential for veterans’ recovery. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By General Sir Peter Wall

Throughout my career in the British Army, I have had the privilege of serving alongside remarkable men and women who have faced the worst of war with courage and resilience.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While most personnel have a successful career in the Armed Forces and transition to a more peaceful life as civilians, for a small but significant minority their military service has come at a cost – one that is not immediately visible. We must ensure that those carrying the wounds of military trauma receive the support they deserve.

For over 100 years veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress has been at the forefront of this work. We know that the psychological burdens of military service do not end with a return to civilian life.

For some, that is where the real battle begins. Traumatic experiences during their military career can leave veterans facing serious mental health challenges for years, often decades, after serving.

Without help, conditions like complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) destroy lives and tear families apart.

The treatment and support that Combat Stress provides are nothing short of life-changing for individuals and their families. Through specialist clinical programmes, we help veterans live fulfilling lives again.

In fact, 70% of veterans who engage in Combat Stress’ pioneering treatment recover from PTSD.

Veterans reach out to Combat Stress on average 13 years after leaving the military. With operations in Iraq and Afghanistan ending over a decade ago, we know demand for our services will continue to grow.

Last year more than 12,500 veterans benefited from our support. We aim to be there for every one of them, but we can only do so with sustained support from the public, government, and the Armed Forces community itself.

As a nation, we have a duty to those who have served. We ask them to put everything on the line for us; the least we can do is ensure they receive the very best help when they need it.

It is vital that Combat Stress is properly funded. We must look after our former service personnel, men and women who have given the best years of their life in service to this nation.

By giving financial support or fundraising for Combat Stress, you will save lives and protect families.

________________

General Sir Peter Wall, President of Combat Stress and former Chief of the General Staf. To donate, visit Combat Stress.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

A breathalyser test for tired drivers could save lives. The government must act now.

A breathalyser test for tired drivers could save lives. The government must act now

1 day ago

Revolution, not evolution, required to fix ailing NHS

Revolution, not evolution, required to fix ailing NHS

1 day ago

Dog theft is on the rise

Dog theft is a spiralling crisis in the UK - here's who is stealing our pets, and why

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed.

Commemorative playground to be built in primary school in honour of Southport victims

Foreign Office staff enjoyed the Nassau Yacht Club in Barbados, in January 2023, spending £920.

Civil servants splurge on Barbados yacht club trip with taxpayer-backed credit card

The Forum Chinese Restaurant

Chinese restaurant chef uses CCTV to prove 'nonsense' reviews wrong

Exclusive
Jordan Stephens, Rizzle Kicks star.

Rizzle Kicks star says children 'rely' on online communities for connection as he says 'boredom' to blame for rising crime
Joanne Penney, 40.

Five charged and one arrested after fatal shooting of 'deeply loved' mother

Ozdemir Zia hit Edna McLean as he turned his double-decker near Woolwich Arsenal station, London.

Bus driver avoids jail after killing 83-year-old pensioner in 'momentary error'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Met Police sued after reinstating 999 call handler who mock Sarah Everard and called rape victim a ‘slut’

Met Police sued after reinstating 999 call handler who 'mocked Sarah Everard' and called rape victim a ‘slut’
F1 Grand Prix Of Australia

Lando Norris wins a wet Australian Grand Prix despite last minute charge from Max Verstappen
Disabled people to be given right to try working without risk of losing benefits in welfare reforms.

Disabled people to be given 'right to try' work without risk of losing benefits

Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), pose for a photo with Leif Thobroe

Royal split: William and Kate cheer on rival sides at Wales take on England in Six Nations clash
Wes Streeting MP - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care - in Downing Street 12th March 2025 - the day before NHS England was abolished.

Scrapping NHS England is ‘beginning, not the end’ says Streeting, vowing to cut hundreds of quangos
Antoine Dupont and Gregory Alldritt of France lift the Six Nations Trophy after their team's victory during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between France and Scotland at Stade de France

France win Six Nations after beating Scotland, shattering England title hopes

Rich people are getting married at a way higher rate than those with lower incomes as the ‘marriage gap’ between rich and poor hits a record 51%.

'Only rich people are getting married', new research suggests, as ‘marriage gap’ widens

Soccer - International Friendly - Venezuela v Nigeria

England star John Fashanu arrested over 'five crimes' as he sues police for £100,000 compensation
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry leaves after attending an Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Bombshell US court ruling orders Prince Harry's visa application files be made public by Tuesday
This image made from video by NASA shows astronauts waving after the SpaceX capsule docked with the International Space Station, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Top row from left: Nick Hague, Alexander Gorbunov, Suni Williams, Alexei Ovchinin.

Over the moon: SpaceX capsule docks with ISS as stranded NASA astronauts welcome replacement crew