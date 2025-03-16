Healing invisible wounds: Why Combat Stress is essential for veterans’ recovery, writes General Sir Peter Wall

By General Sir Peter Wall

Throughout my career in the British Army, I have had the privilege of serving alongside remarkable men and women who have faced the worst of war with courage and resilience.

While most personnel have a successful career in the Armed Forces and transition to a more peaceful life as civilians, for a small but significant minority their military service has come at a cost – one that is not immediately visible. We must ensure that those carrying the wounds of military trauma receive the support they deserve.

For over 100 years veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress has been at the forefront of this work. We know that the psychological burdens of military service do not end with a return to civilian life.

For some, that is where the real battle begins. Traumatic experiences during their military career can leave veterans facing serious mental health challenges for years, often decades, after serving.

Without help, conditions like complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) destroy lives and tear families apart.

The treatment and support that Combat Stress provides are nothing short of life-changing for individuals and their families. Through specialist clinical programmes, we help veterans live fulfilling lives again.

In fact, 70% of veterans who engage in Combat Stress’ pioneering treatment recover from PTSD.

Veterans reach out to Combat Stress on average 13 years after leaving the military. With operations in Iraq and Afghanistan ending over a decade ago, we know demand for our services will continue to grow.

Last year more than 12,500 veterans benefited from our support. We aim to be there for every one of them, but we can only do so with sustained support from the public, government, and the Armed Forces community itself.

As a nation, we have a duty to those who have served. We ask them to put everything on the line for us; the least we can do is ensure they receive the very best help when they need it.

It is vital that Combat Stress is properly funded. We must look after our former service personnel, men and women who have given the best years of their life in service to this nation.

By giving financial support or fundraising for Combat Stress, you will save lives and protect families.

General Sir Peter Wall, President of Combat Stress and former Chief of the General Staf. To donate, visit Combat Stress.

