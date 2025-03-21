When Heathrow is down, the entire economy feels the impact

By Clive Wratten

Today's fire at London Heathrow is an unprecedented event, and we send our best wishes to everyone involved in the recovery efforts.

Today's fire at London Heathrow is an unprecedented event, and we send our best wishes to everyone involved in the recovery efforts. This incident has, once again, laid bare the vital role air travel plays in supporting the UK economy. When Heathrow is down, the entire economy feels the impact.

Over 20,000 people travelling for work today will have faced major disruption, and this number will grow with every additional day of closure and reduced capacity. As a gateway that connects the UK to key global markets, business travellers rely on Heathrow’s smooth operation to meet international clients, close deals, and drive growth across sectors.

The economic fallout of this prolonged disruption cannot be overstated. Business travel contributes an estimated £30 billion annually to the UK economy, with Heathrow serving as the lifeblood for much of this activity. When corporate travel stalls, supply chains are delayed, trade agreements are postponed, and investment opportunities are missed. In a highly competitive global economy, the UK cannot afford to have its connectivity compromised.

Our members, representatives of travel management companies (TMCs), play a crucial role during such crises, working tirelessly to support affected travellers and mitigate the damage. They are the unseen heroes, ensuring displaced passengers are rebooked, rerouted, and able to meet critical deadlines despite these extraordinary challenges. Their expertise and agility will be essential to restoring normalcy and helping the economy bounce back.

As we assess the aftermath of this event, it is imperative that we not only focus on recovery but also futureproof our travel infrastructure against similar disruptions. Investment in resilience, advanced contingency planning, and stronger partnerships between government, airports, and the travel industry are vital to safeguarding the UK’s global connectivity.

Heathrow’s closure is a stark reminder that when the UK’s busiest airport halts, the ripple effects extend far beyond the tarmac.

Clive Wratten is Chief Executive of The Business Travel Association.

