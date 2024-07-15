Help prisoners improve themselves and think differently about life - it will prepare them for freedom, writes Andy Coulson

15 July 2024, 21:26

A prisoner reading in his cell
A prisoner reading in his cell. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

There isn’t really anything to debate about whether our prisons are overcrowded. It’s one of the few things on which all politicians agree.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

What really matters is what happens inside prison. Why is there such a high recidivism rate? Why isn’t rehab working?

The fact is a staggering 55% of adults who serve custodial sentences of less than a year reoffend. Reducing the time spent in custody for thousands of prisoners from 50-40% is a sensible short-term measure that won’t move the dial at all on this big issue.

I got a good look at this challenge when I served, ten years ago, two months in HMP Belmarsh and another three at HMP Hollesley Bay, a resettlement prison in Suffolk. The two experiences could not have been more different.

At Hollesley Bay I worked as an education assistant, helping inmates prepare for release with Dragon’s Den presentations, providing help with their CVs and in mock job interviews. It was interesting and rewarding work.

But in Belmarsh I spent most days locked ‘behind the door’ – on many occasions for 22 hours or more. A government-imposed book ban meant that the novels and biographies friends sent me were confiscated from the post room.

Belmarsh was overcrowded in the summer of 2014, but nothing as compared to now. This means that security is the only priority for a stressed, demoralised staff. Almost all rehab programmes – the stuff that might actually steer an inmate towards a new skill or way of thinking – are broken.

However, the Ministry of Justice has alighted on one smart initiative. Realising that the overcrowding means more time in the cell, they have created Launchpad. This system allows prisoners to access positive content via their in-cell screen (in the newer prisons) or via a laptop.

The motive is to provide inspiration not entertainment. To steer inmates away from daytime TV on the battered portable sets most inmates pay to rent in their cell, and towards something that might be of use as they sit thinking about their futures.

I am delighted that my podcast Crisis What Crisis is now available to inmates on Launchpad. In a new partnership with the Ministry of Justice the 100 or so episodes we have recorded are free to listen to for inmates across a number of prisons. It will roll out across the whole prison estate over time.

My pod – along with a lot of other positive content – will, I hope, provide some useful lessons on how to survive, and move forward positively and productively, after crisis comes. Even if that crisis caused others harm and was self-inflicted.

I hope that by listening to my guests’ stories of failure, resilience and positivity, including those of some fellow prisoners, they will think a little harder about their futures.

Wherever you stand on the prison population debate, there is agreement from most (it’ll never be all) that those behind bars should be encouraged to improve themselves and, in doing so, increase their chances of not reoffending.

Reducing the number of inmates in prison is necessary to ease the overcrowding crisis. Helping prisoners to think differently about life when they’re serving time is how we’ll reduce the number who, all too often, end up back inside themselves.

Andy Coulson is the former Downing Street Director of Communications, Founder of strategic advisers Coulson Partners and host of the podcast Crisis What Crisis, available on the Global platform.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'If Mr Biden looked shaky at the start of this week, he now looks finished,' writes Stephen Wrigley

'Say It Ain't So, Joe': There is surely no way that Biden can come back from these latest horror shows

3 days ago

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

6 days ago

Too many people are getting away with using phones while driving, says Johnny Jenkins

Too many drivers are using their phones at the wheel and getting away with it

6 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

2 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

2 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

2 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater's mother Debbie Duncan is said to be 'demanding answers'

Jay Slater's mother 'demands answers' after human remains found just yards from teen's last known location
Trump has selected Vance as his running mate

Who is JD Vance, Donald Trump's pick for vice-president?

Donald Trump has selected JD Vance (right) as his running mate and would-be vice president

Donald Trump chooses senator JD Vance as vice president pick as he is officially nominated as Republican candidate
Ralf Schumacher and David Schumacher at Hockenheimring on April 05, 2022

'I'm 100% behind you': Ralf Schumacher's son congratulates his father after he comes out as gay
David Lammy has called for a ceasefire on a trip to Israel

Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterates call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza
Hamza Alam

East Londoner who 'disguised himself as a librarian' while urging TikTok followers to kill Jewish people jailed for 4 years
The England fan is confident England can bring football home in the next four years.

England fan has ‘no regrets’ over doomed Euro ‘winners’ tattoo

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/07 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/07 | Watch again