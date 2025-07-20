I know it’s weird, but I don’t like holidays

20 July 2025, 08:21

I know it’s weird, but I don’t like holidays.
I know it’s weird, but I don’t like holidays. Picture: Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Please stick with me. I don’t always enjoy holidays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

That’s especially true for European city breaks. I’ve been to plenty of places on the continent - Paris, Milan, Amsterdam - usually for a long weekend. But many of these destinations end up feeling oddly similar.

It starts in an airport inconveniently far away from my house. For some reason, you have to arrive ridiculously early only to be dragging your heels round expensive shops.

And there’s the connection once you’ve landed, often in an over-priced taxi or an over-crowded train.

You get a night’s rest and then you’re off exploring.

There’s always the cathedral. I live in London, surrounded by stunning churches, and I never think to visit them. So why, when I’m abroad, do I suddenly feel obliged to learn about the local religious history?

Then comes the main square - usually packed with people flogging tat while you clutch your phone and worry it’ll be nicked.

I’ve had some amazing meals abroad, but too often you end up in a city-centre restaurant with a menu almost identical to the one you saw the night before. The food’s good, but you’re hurried through. The owners are clearly more bothered about getting more British bums on seats.

I get bored quickly. I like ticking things off a to-do list and keeping busy.

That’s why I struggle with holidays - I find it difficult to switch off. In fact, I don’t remember when I last switched off completely. And I mean no social media, no work calls and no emails.

Part of it is the job – I work in news and I’m hooked on every twist and turn. It’s a privilege to work in an industry I love, but it can also be a curse. I really don’t need to be following the cabinet reshuffle while I’m on the sun lounger.

To be clear, I have had good holidays. Milan felt magical - I’d never seen a city with canals instead of roads.

Breaks in the UK have also been fun - I had a week in the Scottish Highlands last month and enjoyed exploring the scenic views.

More and more, people I know are choosing to stay home during their time off. The cost of living crisis is part of it, but many say it’s simply the best way to unwind.

And I agree. I love being at home, reading a book or watching telly. That’s when I truly switch off - not when I’m flying around the world.

I’ve had some excellent holidays, and I am getting better at enjoying time away - but it still doesn’t come naturally to me.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Families now face a bill of £1,076 per child for childcare over the six-week summer break.

I don't blame parents for booking a term-time holiday, writes Tom Swarbrick

9 mins ago

Why is the government ignoring 20,000 deaths a year?

Why is the government ignoring 20,000 deaths a year?

16 hours ago

UK's former oldest man Donald Rose has died aged 110.

We must listen to veterans - before their stories are gone forever

16 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said the government wants to "streamline" the system

More than half of Jewish teachers have experienced antisemitism in the last year

Axel Rudakubana

Home Secretary says ‘gap in law’ on violent attackers will be closed

Bridget Phillipson said the new curriculum will help children to understand that "feeling a little down" is normal

Schools told to encourage children 'not to label normal feelings as mental health conditions'
Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after knocking down Daniel Dubois during their IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 19, 2025.

Oleksandr Usyk beats Daniel Dubois in brutal performance to reclaim undisputed heavyweight title
It has emerged that details of SAS soldiers were made publicly available for over a decade

Inquiry launched after names of Special Forces soldiers leaked in fresh data breach

The Environment Secretary has pledged to cut sewage pollution from water companies in half by 2030.

'The Government will halve sewage pollution by the end of the decade,' vows Environment Secretary
Tech firm CEO resigns after Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace with HR chief goes viral

Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace goes viral

Lord Blunkett served as Secretary of State for Education under the Labour government from 1997 to 2001

'We've got to get this right' on lowering voting age, Lord Blunkett tells LBC

Parisian caller John compares the French university system to the UK's

Parisian caller John compares the French university system to the UK's

Should there be more working class people in government?

Should there be more working class people in government? LBC callers debate