I know it's weird, but I don't like holidays

By Johnny Jenkins

Please stick with me. I don’t always enjoy holidays.

That’s especially true for European city breaks. I’ve been to plenty of places on the continent - Paris, Milan, Amsterdam - usually for a long weekend. But many of these destinations end up feeling oddly similar.

It starts in an airport inconveniently far away from my house. For some reason, you have to arrive ridiculously early only to be dragging your heels round expensive shops.

And there’s the connection once you’ve landed, often in an over-priced taxi or an over-crowded train.

You get a night’s rest and then you’re off exploring.

There’s always the cathedral. I live in London, surrounded by stunning churches, and I never think to visit them. So why, when I’m abroad, do I suddenly feel obliged to learn about the local religious history?

Then comes the main square - usually packed with people flogging tat while you clutch your phone and worry it’ll be nicked.

I’ve had some amazing meals abroad, but too often you end up in a city-centre restaurant with a menu almost identical to the one you saw the night before. The food’s good, but you’re hurried through. The owners are clearly more bothered about getting more British bums on seats.

I get bored quickly. I like ticking things off a to-do list and keeping busy.

That’s why I struggle with holidays - I find it difficult to switch off. In fact, I don’t remember when I last switched off completely. And I mean no social media, no work calls and no emails.

Part of it is the job – I work in news and I’m hooked on every twist and turn. It’s a privilege to work in an industry I love, but it can also be a curse. I really don’t need to be following the cabinet reshuffle while I’m on the sun lounger.

To be clear, I have had good holidays. Milan felt magical - I’d never seen a city with canals instead of roads.

Breaks in the UK have also been fun - I had a week in the Scottish Highlands last month and enjoyed exploring the scenic views.

More and more, people I know are choosing to stay home during their time off. The cost of living crisis is part of it, but many say it’s simply the best way to unwind.

And I agree. I love being at home, reading a book or watching telly. That’s when I truly switch off - not when I’m flying around the world.

I’ve had some excellent holidays, and I am getting better at enjoying time away - but it still doesn’t come naturally to me.

