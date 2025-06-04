The Home Office and Treasury are at war and this spells trouble for police on the frontline

By Andy Hughes, LBC Crime Correspondent

The most senior cop in the country is not mincing his words.

Sir Mark Rowley has given a stark warning to the Government about proposed cuts to police spending in next week’s spending review.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner, along with other police chiefs, said the cuts would have severe and “far reaching consequences” if the Treasury pushes ahead with slashing funding.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he warned that some crimes will not even be investigated.

When I saw the statement, I thought it was punchy. Very punchy. After all, police chiefs have talked themselves out of the job before.

It’s not unusual for senior officers to lobby the Government – but that’s always done behind closed doors.

But to do it so publicly is extraordinary. When cops have done this in the past, people inevitably start losing jobs.

So then comes the question why?

I cannot see a world where the Home Secretary wasn’t consulted about this letter. In fact, it’s entirely feasible that Sir Mark and other police chiefs have been given the green light to come out so strongly.

I’m told that every Government department has all but finalised a figure with the Treasury.

But one department not even close to a deal is the Home Office, with Sir Mark saying that negotiations with the Treasury have been going “poorly”.

One source said to me: “Is this the beginning of the war between the Home Office and Treasury?”

So what will the funding cuts mean?

Every crime that comes into the police is assessed on threat level to the victim and the wider public. If it reaches a certain threshold then police will investigate and dedicate resources.

Officers will tell you that the threshold is already too high and not enough crimes are being looked into.

We’ve all heard the stories about victims waiting weeks and weeks to hear back from the police, only to find out that nothing has been done.

These latest cuts will mean that even more serious crimes will fall by the wayside.

Put simply, crime is rising and there will be fewer police officers if the cuts are imposed.

It’s hardly rocket science what this means for policing and the public.

