Honest passengers are paying the price for a broken rail system. Picture: Alamy

By Clive Wratten

When people travelling for work step onto a train, they expect a service that gets them from A to B efficiently - not a system that feels rigged against them.

But across the UK today, too many honest passengers are being penalised by a ticketing system so opaque, and inconsistent that even seasoned commuters are caught out. The real irony is that fares are already so complex and overpriced that often people travelling for work end up overpaying instead of underpaying.

The recent review by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) highlights a pressing issue: disproportionate actions taken against passengers for minor infractions, often stemming from the system's inherent complexity. From multiple ticket checks per journey to making a genuine error that results in a court summons rather than a simple correction – these scenarios raise serious questions about the fairness and transparency of our rail system, and it’s something the business travel community knows all too well.

Delays, cancellations, and now, the looming threat of severe penalties for inadvertent mistakes, deter many from choosing rail as their preferred mode of transport. This hesitancy is evident in the slower rebound of rail travel compared to other modes post-pandemic.

This is not just about inconvenience. It’s about a system that seems designed to protect revenue over people. As the Business Travel Association (a non-profit trade organisation representing Travel Management Companies) has argued in the past, fare enforcement needs to be rebalanced to support - not scare - passengers.

The reforms we need are simple yet urgent:

Introduce a ‘yellow card’ warning system for first-time or accidental offences - penalties should be proportionate and focused on intent.

Simplify the ticketing system so that passengers don’t need expert knowledge to travel legally.

Put trusted voices at the heart of reform, such as travel management companies and people travelling frequently for work, to create a ticketing system that puts the passenger experience first.

Use AI and real-time data to provide clearer journey information and empower passengers to make informed decisions on the go.

While the establishment of Great British Railways offers a strategically important opportunity to standardise practices across operators, ensuring consistent and equitable treatment for all passengers, we must stop waiting for this kind of top-down reorganisation to drive change.

The opportunity exists now to turn rail into a modern, user-first service. Fair enforcement is the bedrock of rebuilding trust. If we want to see people return to rail in droves, it’s where the transformation must begin.

Clive Wratten has previously held senior leadership positions at companies including Etihad Airways, HRG, Gulf Air, Qantas, and British Airways. He was appointed as Chief Executive of The Business Travel Association in 2019, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the industry.

