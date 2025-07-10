Hot play, wet play... no play at all - If kids can’t cope with sun or rain, what are we teaching them? Writes Nick Ferrari

10 July 2025, 11:29

X
it’s summer, it’s meant to be hot, writes Nick Ferrari. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

As you’ll have heard on LBC — and no doubt seen elsewhere — it looks like we were on the verge of another summer heatwave.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And yes, it’s summer, it’s meant to be hot, and yes, people can sometimes overdo the drama. But when you’re talking about temperatures nudging into the low or even mid-30s, that is damned hot by British standards.

So what do we make of schools banning children from playing outside in this weather?

Until reading today’s Daily Telegraph, I hadn’t even realised this was a thing. Apparently, we already have something called "wet play sessions" — when it rains, kids aren’t allowed out at playtime and are kept indoors instead.

To me, that is ridiculous. Unless we’re talking lightning strikes, torrential rain, or a flood pouring down the high street, children should absolutely be outside — experiencing different weather.

No one’s saying they should be left outside shivering, drenched as if someone dumped a bucket of water over them. But they should be allowed to get wet. And now, it seems, we’re not even going to let them get hot either.

Welcome to the world of "hot play" — another policy designed to keep children away from outdoor surfaces like tarmac and metal shelters that might become hot to the touch during heatwaves.

I know how this sounds. It’s easy to dismiss it as another "back in my day" gripe. But do you not see what this is doing?

We are breeding generations who, when it rains, don’t know they can go out — because as children, they never did. Some of the best sport I ever played — and I wasn’t exactly any good at the damn thing — was in the pouring rain and even in the snow.

The best fun you’ll have playing football is when it’s snowing. Heading the ball and watching it just stop mid-air? That’s what being a child is all about.

And yet, we wonder — generation after generation — why young people are so often accused of being fragile, overprotected, reluctant. So many of the criticisms levelled at Gen Z are not only unfair but completely miss the point.

It’s not that they refuse to do things. It’s that they haven’t had the opportunity. If you continue to — and yes, I’ll use the word — mollycoddle them, what exactly do you expect?

Before you think I’ve gone raving mad, let me be clear: I’m not saying children should be out from noon to 3pm, running around without suncream in full sun for hours.

Of course not. But part of growing up is about experiencing the elements — whether it’s getting soaked playing rugby or baking on the cricket pitch.

This obsession with shielding kids from every drop of rain and ray of sun? It’s setting them up to fail.

Have you seen it? Rain starts to pour, and they say: Well, we won’t go out then.

And that’s the problem.

_________________________________________

Nick Ferrari is LBC's Breakfast presenter

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Wimbledon’s legal showdown could rewrite the rules on London’s green space

Wimbledon’s legal showdown could rewrite the rules on London’s green space

1 hour ago

The equivalent of more than one pub a day is set to close this year across Great Britain, an industry body has warned.

Save our pubs – it’s time for government to raise a glass, not raise taxes

4 hours ago

I was a space nerd in Jordan – now I’m a Rolls-Royce engineer helping Britain reach for the stars

I was a space nerd in Jordan – now I’m a Rolls-Royce engineer helping Britain reach for the stars

5 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

People have been warned not to sit underneath or near trees after a number of large branches fell suddenly in some London parks.

Safety notices issued urging people to avoid sitting under trees amid large branches falling in parks
Tekever, a leading European technology company specialising in AI-powered unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) has announced a major £400 million investment in the UK defence sector over the next five years.

Britain must arm for a dangerous new era, ex-NATO chief, as UK faces ‘most serious threats since Cold War’
The watchdog also warned that the nuclear threat from Iran had increased since the US withdrew from a key international agreement in 2018, arguing that de-escalation “must be a priority”.

‘Physical threat’ from Iran on people living in UK has ‘increased significantly’, watchdog finds
Christian Horner of Red Bull Racing looks on during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

Heartbreak for Christian Horner as family tragedy strikes days before Red Bull sacking

The decision to keep pupils inside during very hot days is intended to keep children away from outdoor surfaces that can become very hot to touch.

Schools ban children from playing outside during heatwaves as pupils kept inside for 'hot play' breaks
Former sub-postmistress Jo Hamilton speaks to LBC

Campaigner slams 'dreadful' government decision to continue using Horizon firm Fujitsu despite Post Office scandal
A piece of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree is to go on permanent display.

Part of iconic Sycamore Gap tree which was felled almost two years ago to be part of permanent display
Roan Bloore, 24, died in paddling pool accident

Man, 24, drowns in nine inches of water in 'freak paddling pool accident'

Nick Ferrari and caller Kevin don't see eye to eye in benefits debate

Nick Ferrari and caller Kevin don't see eye to eye in benefits debate

Top 1% earner Sarah raises wealth tax concerns

Top 1% earner Sarah raises wealth tax concerns