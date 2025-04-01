How to survive Awful April as bills soar – council tax, energy, water, and broadband all rise

1 April 2025, 12:13

Abi Foster

By Abi Foster

April is here, and whilst the sun is shining, the dark cloud over the news is the price hikes. From council tax to energy bills, it's no surprise this month has been nicknamed 'Awful April.'

But while the headlines can feel overwhelming, there are small steps you can take to soften the blow.Here’s what’s changing:

  • Mobile, TV, and broadband bills are rising by an average of £105 a year, as many providers increase prices by inflation plus an extra percentage.
  • Council tax is going up by around £108, though if you live alone, don’t forget to claim the 25% single person discount.
  • Water bills are rising by £123 on average – the biggest increase in almost two decades, with some seeing a 26% rise and others seeing almost 50%. The bills have risen, apparently, to pay for things like investment in the infrastructure to take sewage out of public waterways.
  • Energy bills are going up, too. The energy price cap rises by 6.4%, adding around £111 a year to the average bill.

But it's not all bad news. The state pension is increasing, thanks to the triple lock, giving pensioners an income boost. The National Minimum Wage is also rising by 6.7%, and while average earnings have gone up slightly, it may not feel that way with these rising costs.

So, what can you do to survive Awful April?

  1. Don’t stay loyal to your provider if you're out of contract on broadband or mobile; some of the best deals aren’t advertised unless you ask, or if you tell them you’re switching, they often will incentivise you to stay with discounts. When it comes to energy, some fixed tariffs are now cheaper than the price cap. It’s worth doing a quick comparison to see if locking in a deal now could save you money in the long run.
  2. Check if you’re in the correct council tax band, thousands of households are still overpaying and remember, as a single person, you’re eligible for 25% off your tax bill.
  3. If you’re married or in a civil partnership and one of you earns less than the personal allowance (£12,570), you could be eligible for the Marriage Allowance, which lets you transfer part of your tax-free allowance to your partner, worth up to £252 a year.
  4. Regarding your regular spending, please don’t forget about cash back and discount code sites that can sometimes offer you up to 40% off purchases you have already planned on making.
  5. Finally, don’t forget to track what’s coming out of your account. Minor tweaks, like cancelling subscriptions you don’t use or setting spending limits on takeaway apps, can add up faster than you think.

Abi Foster is LBC's personal finance expert

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

