Hypersonic weapons could keep Britain safe – if we’re willing to invest

8 April 2025, 07:51

Hypersonic weapons could keep Britain safe – if we’re willing to invest.
Hypersonic weapons could keep Britain safe – if we’re willing to invest. Picture: Getty

By William Freer

The Ministry of Defence announced that British scientists recently completed a ‘major hypersonic propulsion test’ in the United States.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last May the Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a new framework, with up to £1 billion of funding over seven years to develop  a sovereign hypersonic strike capability by 2030. The recent test highlights two things: firstly the need to invest more in defence to avoid falling behind on military technology and secondly on the benefits and limits of ‘sovereign’ capability.

A number of the United Kingdom’s key allies and adversaries have introduced  hypersonic weapons programmes, with some weapons already in service. The US, the People’s Republic of China, and Russia are those with the most mature programmes – although serious doubts remain about some claims coming from Moscow (and to an extent Beijing) – and several others have projects underway, including France and Japan.

Hypersonic weapons, broadly speaking, are missiles which can sustain speeds in excess of Mach Five (with Mach One representing the speed of sound), within the Earth’s atmosphere. The ability to travel at such speeds makes them difficult to intercept and ensures they can reach targets over great distances very quickly.

The caveat to these impressive capabilities for now is their cost; the US invests several billion dollars each year in development, and individual missiles will cost several times more to manufacture than slower subsonic and supersonic missiles.

Given their capability, hypersonic missiles enable Britain to deter its adversaries and remain an important partner to its allies, as outlined recently by the Council on Geostrategy. If the UK pursues this, given competing demands, it is crucial more is invested in defence.

But how sovereign should Britain's hypersonic weapons be? The recent test encapsulates the situation perfectly. The UK wants a sovereign capability but lacks a lot of hypersonic expertise and infrastructure, something which will be partly rectified by some of the £1 billion fund. One of the key areas is in testing facilities, hence why the test took place in the US.

However, this is not necessarily a bad thing for Britain. It can leverage much of the work the Americans have already done to help expedite development, something which AUKUS Pillar II is designed to do. Further to this, efforts should be made to help British firms enter the American hypersonic supply chain, which would benefit from greater capacity.

The final consideration is timelines. Given the pace of geopolitical change and the military capabilities hypersonics can give, Britain should ask itself whether 2030 is soon enough. Should it develop now to build later, or build now and develop from there? If the latter, then encouraging American firms to onshore hypersonic production in the UK should be explored.

________________

William Freer is Research Fellow (National Security) at the Council on Geostrategy.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

NHS Staff work through overcrowding and increasing pressure, but still go above and beyond for their patients.

NHS Staff work through overcrowding and increasing pressure, but still go above and beyond for their patients

15 hours ago

Britain needs to build more homes rather than focusing on vacant housing

Britain needs to build more homes rather than focusing on vacant housing

15 hours ago

Westminster Council's 'woke privilege test' don't champion diversity; they breed division and resentment

Westminster Council's 'woke privilege test' doesn't champion diversity; it breeds division and resentment

17 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rugby players tackling during game

Lowering height of rugby tackles linked to 45 per cent drop in head collisions, study finds
Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish 'slapped in the face by Manchester United fan' in derby, as man charged with assault
Couple holding hands

Campaigners 'deeply moved' by baby loss certificate scheme - as more than 100,000 issued since service started
Pregnancy

Diabetes during pregnancy linked to increased risk of disorders like autism and ADHD in children, study suggests
Just 3% of England’s local road network received any form of maintenance in the 2023/24 financial year, new analysis shows.

Only 3% of local road network received maintenance in the last year

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were rejected from entering Israel

Israel's decision to bar two MPs from entering country 'smacks of racism', claims MP

c

Baby girl makes history as first child in UK to be born from womb transplant

Video footage shows the convoy had emergency lights flashing when it was hit

Israeli troops opened fire on ambulances because of 'perceived threat', IDF investigation finds
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry leaves after attending an Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Prince Harry's security case against Home Office returns to Court of Appeal

King and Queen's new wedding anniversary photos in Italy

Charles and Camilla beam in new photos as they celebrate 20th wedding anniversary in Italy