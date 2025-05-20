If you send me a voice note, I won’t listen - here’s why

20 May 2025, 08:12

Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

It’s time we talked about voice notes - or better yet, stopped sending them altogether.

There’s a new menace in modern communication: voice notes are fast replacing bog-standard text messages.

It’s somewhere between texting and calling, a hybrid which manages to be worse than both.

They demand more attention and time than a simple text, even when you play them at double speed.

You can’t quickly glance at the message, you’re forced to listen in real time to rambling nonsense. I want short and sharp details over messages, not a lengthy sermon - even from my best friends.

You can’t skim them, you can’t mute them, and you certainly can’t escape them. Voice notes are the digital equivalent of someone cornering you at a party and refusing to shut up.

By their very nature, they can’t be a two-way exchange. Instead, they’re solo performances from people who think they’re the main character.

You might as well grab a megaphone and shout “me, me, me!”

There’s nothing more tragic than someone strutting down the street recording a voice note like it’s a podcast no one asked for.

Headphones in, awareness out - you’re not on the television. You’re on the 38 bus. Keep it down.

If you're broadcasting your personal life in public, you're not communicating - you're performing.

And if you’ve really got that much to say? Just call me. We can have an actual conversation.

But don’t even think about leaving a voicemail – that’s a relic that should’ve died with fax machines and landline phones.

If you send me a voice note, please know this: I will not listen to it. I don't care if it's 10 seconds or 10 minutes - it goes straight into the digital bin.

I treat voice notes like spam emails: instantly deleted, never opened, and silently judged.

You may think you’re sending me a message. What you’re really sending is homework.

We’ve reached peak voice note. It’s time we turned away from this narcissism in audio form - a TED Talk no one paid for.

Talking to me is fine. Talking at me? That’s where I hang up.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

