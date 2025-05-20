If you send me a voice note, I won’t listen - here’s why

If you send me a voice note, I won’t listen - here’s why. Picture: Alamy

By Johnny Jenkins

It’s time we talked about voice notes - or better yet, stopped sending them altogether.

There’s a new menace in modern communication: voice notes are fast replacing bog-standard text messages.

It’s somewhere between texting and calling, a hybrid which manages to be worse than both.

They demand more attention and time than a simple text, even when you play them at double speed.

You can’t quickly glance at the message, you’re forced to listen in real time to rambling nonsense. I want short and sharp details over messages, not a lengthy sermon - even from my best friends.

You can’t skim them, you can’t mute them, and you certainly can’t escape them. Voice notes are the digital equivalent of someone cornering you at a party and refusing to shut up.

By their very nature, they can’t be a two-way exchange. Instead, they’re solo performances from people who think they’re the main character.

You might as well grab a megaphone and shout “me, me, me!”

There’s nothing more tragic than someone strutting down the street recording a voice note like it’s a podcast no one asked for.

Headphones in, awareness out - you’re not on the television. You’re on the 38 bus. Keep it down.

If you're broadcasting your personal life in public, you're not communicating - you're performing.

And if you’ve really got that much to say? Just call me. We can have an actual conversation.

But don’t even think about leaving a voicemail – that’s a relic that should’ve died with fax machines and landline phones.

If you send me a voice note, please know this: I will not listen to it. I don't care if it's 10 seconds or 10 minutes - it goes straight into the digital bin.

I treat voice notes like spam emails: instantly deleted, never opened, and silently judged.

You may think you’re sending me a message. What you’re really sending is homework.

We’ve reached peak voice note. It’s time we turned away from this narcissism in audio form - a TED Talk no one paid for.

Talking to me is fine. Talking at me? That’s where I hang up.

